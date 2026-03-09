More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Feds bring terror, mass-destruction weapons charges against teens for Gracie Mansion bombs

Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi face up to decades to life in prison, according to newly released federal charges.

Mar. 9, 2026
JNS Staff

Feds bring terror, mass-destruction weapons charges against teens for Gracie Mansion bombs

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Mamdani Tisch
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani holds a press conference at Gracie Mansion with New York City Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch, March 9, 2026. Credit: Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office.

Two Pennsylvania men, Emir Balat, 18, of Langhorne, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, of Newtown, each face up to decades to life in prison for allegedly trying to detonate homemade bombs near Gracie Mansion, the residence of the New York City mayor, on Saturday.

The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday that both face charges of trying to support a foreign terror organization; using a weapon of mass destruction; transporting explosive materials, including across state lines; and possessing destructive devices illegally.

Those charges add up to a maximum sentence of 50 years to life for each individual, the department said.

“This was an alleged ISIS-inspired act of terrorism that could have killed American citizens,” stated Pam Bondi, the U.S. attorney general. “We will not allow ISIS’s poisonous, anti-American ideology to threaten this nation. Our law enforcement officers will remain vigilant, as they were when these devices were brought to a protest.”

Todd Blanche, the deputy attorney general, stated that the men “allegedly sought to inflict mass casualties in service to ISIS with the hope of exceeding the carnage of the Boston Marathon bombing.”

The brothers Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev killed three and injured more than 500 in the Boston bombing on April 15, 2013.

The federal complaint alleges that the two men tried to detonate two improvised explosive devices among protesters at a “Stop the Islamic takeover of New York City, stop New York City public Muslim prayer” rally outside Gracie Mansion on March 7.

Mamdani said that he and his wife knew that the protest was planned and were at the New York City Sign Museum in Brooklyn at the time.

Balat lit and threw an explosive “toward the area where the protesters gathered” at around 12:15 p.m., per the complaint. He then ran down the block, and Kayumi gave him a second explosive device, which he appeared to ignite and drop “near where several NYPD officers were standing,” the Justice Department alleges.

After New York City Police Department officers arrested the two, the suspects “stated they were aligned with ISIS,” stated Jay Clayton, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

“This isn’t a religion that just stands when people talk about the blessed name of the prophet,” Balant allegedly told police officers. “We take action! We take action!”

Mamdani Tisch
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani holds a press conference at Gracie Mansion with New York City Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch, March 9, 2026. Credit: Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office.

“If I didn’t do it someone else will come and do it,” he allegedly said. At the police station, he asked for a pen and paper and wrote “all praise is due to Allah, lord of all worlds,” per the complaint. “I pledge my allegiance to the Islamic State.” He also used the ISIS slogan “die in your rage,” which he directed at non-believers, using an Arabic term, the Justice Department said.

When police officers asked Balat if he was aware of the Boston Marathon bombing, he allegedly told them that he wanted to accomplish something “even bigger,” because “it was only three deaths.”

According to the Justice Department, Kayumi responded, while inside a police car, to someone in the crowd asking why he carried out the attack by saying “ISIS.” It added that he later told police officers that he is part of the terror group.

When FBI specialists evaluated the mason jar-sized devices, they found that “each had an attached fuse, and that they each had nuts and bolts attached to the exterior, surrounded by duct tape.”

The device that Balat is accused of throwing into a crowd of protesters “contained TATP, a highly volatile explosive that is colloquially known as the ‘Mother of Satan’ and extremely sensitive to impact, friction and heat,” the Justice Department said. “TATP has been used in multiple terrorist attacks over the last decade.”

In a press conference on Monday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani led, as he did in a Sunday statement, with the anti-Muslim rally rather than with the attempted terror attack.

Mamdani Tisch
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani holds a press conference at Gracie Mansion with New York City Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch, March 9, 2026. Credit: Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office.

“On Saturday, a protest was held outside Gracie Mansion, where I live with my wife, Rama. Neither of us were home at the time. This was a vile protest rooted in white supremacy entitled ‘Stop the Islamic takeover of New York City,’” he said. “I’m the first Muslim mayor of our city. Anti-Muslim bigotry is nothing new to me, nor is it anything new for the 1 million or so Muslim New Yorkers who know this city as our home.”

Mamdani said that the protest was “appalling” but that he is unwavering in his belief that such a gathering is protected free speech. He then pivoted to discussing the violence what he said was a mostly peaceful counter protest.

“Let me also be clear about something else. New York City will never tolerate violence, whether from protests or counter protests,” he said. “Many of the counter protesters met this display of bigotry peacefully, with a vision of a city that is welcoming to all. But a few did not. Two men, Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi, traveled from Pennsylvania and attempted to bring violence to New York City.”

The two “are suspected of coming here to commit an act of terrorism,” he said. The mayor did not reference the statements the two allegedly made about supporting ISIS.

Jessica Tisch, the New York City Police Department commissioner, spoke next and said, “I can confirm this morning that this is being investigated as an act of ISIS-inspired terrorism.”

New York City has been “in a heightened state of alert” since the “start of hostilities in Iran, and we remain in that posture,” said Tisch, who was wearing a Star of David necklace. “Today, we will continue to deploy additional counterterrorism resources throughout New York City, including heavy weapons teams, canine units, aviation and more.”

“The last time that an IED targeting people was deployed in New York City was in 2017 when Akayed Ullah detonated a device strapped to his torso in the pedestrian underpass connecting the Port Authority bus terminal and the Times Square subway station,” she added. “No one other than the attacker was injured in that incident, and once again, we were fortunate that the devices used this weekend did not cause the kind of harm that they were certainly capable of causing.”

“But luck is never a strategy,” she said.

After the federal charges were announced, Mamdani stated that “Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi have been charged with committing a heinous act of terrorism and proclaiming their allegiance to ISIS.”

“They should be held fully accountable for their actions,” he added. “We will continue to keep New Yorkers safe. We will not tolerate terrorism or violence in our city.”

JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Two F/A-18 Super Hornets launch from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Mediterranean Sea, in support of "Operation Epic Fury" on March 3, 2026. Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Adm. Brad Cooper: ‘Iran’s combat capability is in steady decline’
With air supremacy and the use of bunker-busting bombs on underground facilities in the Strait of Hormuz, the CENTCOM chief laid out the scale of the battering inflicted on the Islamic Republic.
Mar. 22, 2026
Dudi Kogan
Flag of the Republic of Turkey. Credit: Zeynel Cebeci via Wikimedia Commons.
Analysis
Iran war undermines Turkey’s regional ambitions
Ankara’s balancing act grows more difficult as economic pressure, border instability and strategic tensions reshape its position in the Middle East.
Mar. 22, 2026
Shimon Sherman
IAF F-35 stealth fighter aircraft
Israel News
IDF kills senior Hamas moneyman in Lebanon
Walid Muhammad Dib was responsible for transferring funds to Palestinian terrorists in Judea and Samaria, Lebanon and “additional countries.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz makes an announcement regarding Hezbollah, March 22, 2026. Photo by Elad Malka/MoD.
Israel News
Israel orders all Litani River bridges destroyed to hem in Hezbollah
The IDF also will speed up the destruction of southern Lebanese homes exploited by the terror group.
Mar. 22, 2026
David Isaac
IDF tank soldiers from the 53rd Battalion of the 188th Tank Brigade on alert in a military outpost overlooking Syrian villages near the Israeli border in the southern Golan Heights on May 23, 2022. Photo by Michael Giladi/ Flash90.
Israel News
IDF strikes Syrian regime sites in defense of Druze
“If necessary, we will strike with even greater force,” said Israel’s defense minister.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
A missile impact site in central Israel, March 22, 2026. Credit: United Hatzalah.
Israel News
Missiles from Iran injure 15 in Tel Aviv
Fragments from intercepted projectiles hit across the metropolis as rescue crews and police secured impact sites.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Straight Up
Inside Iran’s leadership crisis
Mar. 22, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin