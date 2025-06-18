‘Go burn in an oven’: Florida man charged with antisemitic threats

Jackson Traylor, 26, of Dania Beach, Fla., is charged with sending “more than 10” threatening text messages to a Jewish person and concealing his identity by changing numbers.

Traylor allegedly did so over the course of nine months, according to an indictment that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland unsealed on Tuesday. (The Jewish victim lives in Maryland.)

The messages, sent between July 9, 2024, and April 10, 2025, include the statements, “Go burn in an oven like your ancestors,” “Burn in a god damn oven ... Stupid jew” and “Hey Jew, been a while since we spoke. Let me burn you alive like your ancestors. Hail Hitler.”

The defendant faces up to two years in prison.

JNS sought comment from the U.S. attorney’s office.