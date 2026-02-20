Grand jury indicts three Silicon Valley engineers in alleged trade secrets theft tied to Iran

A federal grand jury has indicted three Silicon Valley engineers accused of stealing sensitive technology from Google and other technology companies and “transferring confidential data to unauthorized locations, including Iran,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Samaneh Ghandali, 41; her sister Soroor Ghandali, 32; and Mohammadjavad Khosravi, 40—Samaneh Ghandali’s husband—were arrested on Feb. 19 and appeared in federal district court in San Jose. All three live in San Jose, prosecutors said.

According to the indictment, the defendants exploited their positions at leading mobile processor companies to access trade secrets related to processor security, cryptography and related technologies. They allegedly transferred the material to unauthorized third-party and personal locations, including work devices associated with each other’s employers and to Iran.

Samaneh and Soroor Ghandali both worked at Google before moving to another technology firm identified in court papers as “Company 3.” Khosravi worked at a separate firm identified as “Company 2.”

“As alleged, the defendants exploited their positions to steal confidential trade secrets from their employers,” U.S. Attorney Craig H. Missakian stated. “Our office will continue to lead the way in protecting American innovation, and we will vigorously prosecute individuals who steal sensitive advanced technologies for improper gain or to benefit countries that wish us ill.”

Prosecutors allege that Samaneh Ghandali transferred hundreds of files—including Google trade secrets—to a third-party communications platform using channels named for the defendants, with Soroor Ghandali allegedly adding more files.

After Google flagged suspicious activity in August 2023 and revoked her access, Samaneh Ghandali allegedly denied sharing confidential data. Prosecutors say Samaneh Ghandali and Khosravi later searched for how to delete messages and how long carriers retain texts.

The indictment further alleges that on the eve of a December 2023 trip to Iran, Samaneh Ghandali photographed trade-secret material displayed on Khosravi’s work computer. While in Iran, devices linked to the pair accessed the images and additional company data.

“The alleged actions outlined in this indictment reflect a calculated betrayal of trust,” stated FBI Special Agent in Charge Sanjay Virmani, adding that protecting “the groundbreaking technologies that drive our economy and national security is a top priority for the FBI.”

The defendants are scheduled to return to court on Feb. 20. If convicted, they face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of conspiracy to commit trade secret theft, and up to 20 years and a $250,000 fine for obstruction of justice.