More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Iran negotiations must include ballistic missiles, domestic repression, Rubio says

“I’m not sure you can reach a deal with these guys, but we’re going to try to find out,” the U.S. secretary of state said.

Feb. 4, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Rubio
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds a press availability on the Critical Minerals Ministerial at the Department of State, Feb. 4, 2025. Credit: Freddie Everett/U.S. State Department.
( Feb. 4, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that negotiations with Iran cannot be limited to the nuclear file.

Speaking in Washington at a summit on critical mineral development, Rubio appeared to reject Tehran’s desire to exclude the Islamic Republic’s domestic repression and support for regional proxies from upcoming talks with the United States.

“In order for talks to actually lead to something meaningful, they will have to include certain things,” Rubio said. “That includes the range of their ballistic missiles, that includes their sponsorship of terrorist organizations across the region, that includes a nuclear program and that includes the treatment of their own people.”

The United States and Iran had been slated for talks in Istanbul on Friday that were to include ministers from regional countries including Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Iranian media reported on Wednesday before Rubio’s comments that those talks would now be held in Oman, be limited to indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran and would focus on nuclear issues and sanctions.

“I think the Iranians had agreed to a certain format but for whatever reasons, changes in their system, or what have you, we’ll see if we can get back to the right place,” Rubio said. “The United States is prepared to meet with them.”

The secretary of state also alluded to what U.S. President Donald Trump described as an “armada” bearing down on Iran for possible military strikes. The president “retains a number of options” to respond to Iran’s brutal crackdown on protests that has left thousands of civilians dead, Rubio said.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported on Wednesday that Iran has now called off Friday’s negotiations after the United States balked at the Islamic Republic’s proposal to change the venue and agenda. The Israeli channel cited anonymous U.S. officials, who said that Washington remains willing to talk.

Despite the stated U.S. willingness to sit down with Iran, Rubio expressed skepticism that the two sides could come to an agreement.

“I’m not sure you can reach a deal with these guys, but we’re going to try to find out,” Rubio said.

Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard is the Washington correspondent for JNS.org.
EXPLORE JNS
Betsy Berns Korn
U.S. News
Betsy Berns Korn reelected as Conference of Presidents chair
Korn stated that the vote came a “consequential moment for the Jewish people and the State of Israel.”
May. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Bellevue City Council
U.S. News
Seattle area city council passes measure to protect private homes from protesters
The ordinance was proposed after anti-Israel activists repeatedly protested outside the private residence of Rep. Adam Smith.
May. 13, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Doe Library, the University of California, Berkeley
U.S. News
Two groups ask Trump admin, House ed panel to probe California program for K-12 teachers over anti-Israel bias
Sarah Levin, of Jews Indigenous to the Middle East and North Africa, told JNS that “educators are being trained on materials that erase and rewrite Jewish history.”
May. 13, 2026
Aaron Bandler
King Charles III sits beside Queen Camilla during the ceremonial opening of parliament, May 13, 2026. Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth/WPA POOL/Getty Images.
Antisemitism
King Charles says London to take ‘urgent action’ against Jew-hatred
The U.K. had in 2025 the highest per capita rate of antisemitic assaults of any country with a large Jewish community.
May. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
People embrace as they attend a vigil outside McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Oct., 7, 2024, to commemorate the victims of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel. Photo by Graham Hughes/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Canadian Jews ‘questioning future’ amid increasing antisemitism
“No Jewish community in this country has been left unscathed over the past several years,” said B’nai Brith Canada’s CEO.
May. 13, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Palestinian to be indicted over Samaria car-ramming that killed Israeli teen
Dawas Hassun, a Beit Imrin resident in his 50s, intentionally hit an ATV carrying three Israelis, according to police.
May. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Epic Fury Blockade Iran
JNS TV / The Meira K Show
How naval pressure in the Gulf is reshaping the Iran conflict
May. 13, 2026
Meira Kolatch
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The real test of Trump’s counterterrorism strategy
Stephen M. Flatow
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
‘Mamma Mia’: On magnificent mothers
Rabbi Yossy Goldman