More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Iranian Americans having ‘very mixed’ feelings of hope, anxiety amid attacks on regime

“This is a moment that every Iranian around the world has hoped and prayed for,” Sam Yebri told JNS.

Mar. 2, 2026
Aaron Bandler

Iranian Americans having ‘very mixed’ feelings of hope, anxiety amid attacks on regime

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Iran protest Los Angeles
People wave Iranian pre-1979 Islamic Revolution and American flags while members of the Iranian community celebrate in front of the Federal Building in Los Angeles, March 1, 2026. Credit: Apu Gomes/Getty Images.

Iranian Americans in Southern California, the largest such diaspora community in the nation, are feeling both joy and grief after U.S. and Israeli strikes over the weekend killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and many other regime leaders, and reportedly destroyed half of the Islamic Republic’s missile launch sites.

“This is a moment that every Iranian around the world has hoped and prayed for—that this 47-year, hellish nightmare under this regime might end,” Sam Yebri, an Iranian Jewish leader in Los Angeles, told JNS. “Every Iranian feels a mix of anxiety and hope, not unlike what many Israelis are feeling at the same time.”

Yebri, who was 1 when he fled Iran with his family and who has been involved in nonprofits and politics in Los Angeles, sees the removal of the regime’s leaders as “our generation’s Berlin Wall—the opportunity to completely transform Iran, the Middle East and the world.”

“Unfortunately, it does take military action to achieve that, because the people of Iran don’t have weapons and don’t have internet,” he told JNS. “But now they have hope.”

Tabby Refael, a writer and activist who was born in Tehran in the 1980s and came to the United States with her family as refugees in 1989, told JNS that she felt “mostly elation and excitement” over the weekend, “because I never thought I would live to see Khamenei eliminated.” (Refael has written for JNS in the past.)

Grief has tempered that excitement for Refael after Iran killed four U.S. servicemembers in counterattacks and after she saw the ballistic missile attacks on Israel. “So many children and families were wiped out, even in Israeli bomb shelters,” she said.

She has a “very mixed feeling” as she sees images of her home city, Tehran, being attacked. “On the ground in Iran, I’m extremely worried about my loved ones and innocent Iranians getting caught in crossfire,” she said.

Some of Refael’s friends are hosting dance parties. “When I considered putting on my favorite Persian music and dancing my heart out in my home, because many of these monsters have been eliminated, I had to measure my joy with sorrow over so much loss in Israel and Iran,” she told JNS.

When things have calmed down and she can reestablish contact with loved ones in Iran, she hopes to celebrate more.

“We can’t reach them, and it’s scary,” she told JNS. “At this point, I’m sitting in Los Angeles, wondering what the collateral related to such a historic joint mission is.”

Arezo Rashidian, a healthcare professional in Orange County and an activist for a free and secular Iran, told JNS that during rallies that she helped organize outside the Federal Building in Los Angeles over the weekend, “we were more emotional at first and then joyous.”

“It was a combination of celebration and emotions, because I think we couldn’t believe it,” she said. “We’ve been fighting for regime change and for targeted attacks such as this.”

More than 5,000 people showed up to a rally on Saturday, and more than 10,000 came to one on Sunday, according to Rashidian. “We shut down Wilshire,” she said, of a major boulevard in the city.

‘Incredibly naive’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, and Zohran Mamdani, the mayor of New York City who identifies as a Democratic Socialist, have been among those who have criticized the attacks on the Iranian regime.

Although the regime needs to go, that doesn’t justify U.S. President Donald Trump “engaging in an illegal, dangerous war that will risk the lives of our American service members and our friends without justification to the American people,” Newsom said. And Mamdani called the strikes “a catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression.”

“Americans do not want this,” he stated. “I want to speak directly to Iranian New Yorkers: you are part of the fabric of this city. You are our neighbors, small-business owners, students, artists, workers and community leaders. You will be safe here.”

Yebri told JNS that Newsom is “incredibly naive or is trying to have it both ways” when he says that the Iranian regime must go without supporting the “courageous effort” to remove it.

Mamdani’s “promise to keep Iranian New Yorkers safe is laughable,” he said. “The only thing that Iranian Americans need safety from is the sense of euphoria that we have and the sense of hope, not the partisan word salad that he put out that showed no moral clarity or leadership whatsoever.”

Yebri added that politicians ought to lead in their statements with “gratitude to the brave men and women of the U.S. military and with unequivocal solidarity with the oppressed people of Iran.”

“For many Iranian Americans, we’ve been horrified to see the lack of moral clarity by political leaders who have failed to see what this moment is,” he said. “It’s about liberty for 91 million Iranians and gratitude for the brave women and men of the U.S. military who are willing to risk their lives to try and achieve that.”

Rashidian, the protest organizer, told JNS that she is glad that Newsom has supported the attacks but thinks that “he has taken a weak stance on the largest community of Iranian Americans.”

“This is the largest diaspora, so he could have chosen to stand with us a little bit closer,” she told JNS.

Politicians have neglected to mention the Iranians in Iran begging Trump to attack the regime.

“This is a country of 90 million people that have been trapped, held hostage by a regime inside of Iran,” she said. “We have family members—even with money, they cannot leave that country.”

She is a “little disappointed” that Mamdani didn’t stand with Iranian Americans decrying the regime. “I think that that’s a mistake,” she said. “I wish that our elected officials could simply mark this historic moment without immediately adding a jab at anyone.”

“Let us have at least one day where your statement simply says, ‘Khamenei and his ilk were among the most evil, repulsive people in the world and the world is a better place for not having them in it,’ without ‘and here’s a jab at someone,’” Refael told JNS.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler is an award-winning national reporter at JNS based in Los Angeles. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked for nearly eight years at the Jewish Journal, and before that, at the Daily Wire.
EXPLORE JNS
IAF F-35 stealth fighter aircraft
Israel News
IDF kills senior Hamas moneyman in Lebanon
Walid Muhammad Dib was responsible for transferring funds to Palestinian terrorists in Judea and Samaria, Lebanon and “additional countries.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz makes an announcement regarding Hezbollah, March 22, 2026. Photo by Elad Malka/MoD.
Israel News
Israel orders all Litani River bridges destroyed to hem in Hezbollah
The IDF also will speed up the destruction of southern Lebanese homes exploited by the terror group.
Mar. 22, 2026
David Isaac
IDF tank soldiers from the 53rd Battalion of the 188th Tank Brigade on alert in a military outpost overlooking Syrian villages near the Israeli border in the southern Golan Heights on May 23, 2022. Photo by Michael Giladi/ Flash90.
Israel News
IDF strikes Syrian regime sites in defense of Druze
“If necessary, we will strike with even greater force,” said Israel’s defense minister.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
A missile impact site in central Israel, March 22, 2026. Credit: United Hatzalah.
Israel News
Missiles from Iran injure 15 in Tel Aviv
Fragments from intercepted projectiles hit across the metropolis as rescue crews and police secured impact sites.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Map showing Israeli Air Force strikes on Iranian military targets across the country over the weekend. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Israel strikes Iranian missile, nuclear sites
Fighter jets hit multiple military targets in Tehran and across the country to weaken the regime’s ability to produce and launch ballistic missiles.
Mar. 22, 2026
Joshua Marks
View of the nuclear research center in Dimona, southern Israel, Aug. 13, 2016. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
Israel News
No damage to Dimona nuclear research site after Iranian missile hits nearby city: IAEA
IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi says “maximum military restraint should be observed, in particular in the vicinity of nuclear facilities.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Straight Up
Inside Iran’s leadership crisis
Mar. 22, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin