More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Maryland school district to pay $1.5 million after Supreme Court upholds parents’ religious rights

The ruling “ensures parents, not government bureaucrats, have the final say in how their children are raised,” Eric Baxter, senior counsel at the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, stated.

Feb. 23, 2026

Maryland school district to pay $1.5 million after Supreme Court upholds parents’ religious rights

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
School Desk in Classroom
A school classroom. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Montgomery County Public Schools must pay $1.5 million in damages and implement court-enforced safeguards for parental notification and opt-outs, following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling affirming parents’ First Amendment rights in a dispute over LGBTQ-themed classroom materials.

The settlement resolves a lawsuit brought by Muslim, Christian and Jewish parents after the Montgomery County Board of Education rescinded a policy that allowed families advance notice of—and the option to excuse their children from—lessons addressing gender identity, pronouns and Pride events.

Parents, represented by the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, argued that removing the opt-out policy forced children to participate in instruction that conflicted with their families’ religious beliefs, thereby violating their constitutional right to direct their children’s religious upbringing.

In a 6-3 decision in June, the Supreme Court sided with the parents. Justice Samuel Alito wrote that “the right of parents to direct the religious upbringing of their children would be an empty promise if it did not follow those children into the public school classroom.”

The court ruled that requiring participation in instruction that contradicts sincerely held religious beliefs—without notice or an opt-out—places an unconstitutional burden on religious exercise.

Under the settlement and a permanent injunction, the Montgomery County Board of Education must now provide advance notice when lessons involve topics such as family life or sexuality and allow parents to excuse their children, according to the Becket Fund. The district will remain under court supervision to ensure compliance.

Eric Baxter, senior counsel at Becket and lead attorney for the families, said the ruling “ensures parents, not government bureaucrats, have the final say in how their children are raised.”

Religion Legal Affairs
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin