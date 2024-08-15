McCaul calls for ‘clear display of strength and resolve’ to deter Iran

House Foreign Affairs Committee chair Michael McCaul (R-Texas). Credit: Official U.S. Congress via via Wikimedia Commons.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) released a statement advocating a harder line for countering Iranian aggression.

“While I’m glad the Biden-Harris administration issued formal notification for several arms sales cases to our ally Israel, it took 80 days for them to stop dragging their feet,” said McCaul, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on Wednesday. “Shockingly, that is not their only delay in providing security in the region.”

Noting the April passage of a national security supplemental package, McCaul said the bill sought to enable Israel to have “the essential support to defend itself against vicious attacks from Iran and its terrorist proxies that threaten its very existence.”

McCaul pointed out that “it is now August, and the Biden-Harris administration is still blowing past deadlines to implement various sanctions against Iran provided for in my 21st Century Peace Through Strength Act.”

The Texas congressman concluded that “the only way to deter Iran and its proxies is through a clear display of strength and resolve. This administration’s needless, politically motivated, delays and misleading statements regarding support for Israel’s security must end.”