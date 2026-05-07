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News   Antisemitism

Belgian synagogue reopens two months after terrorist attack

U.S. Ambassador: “Honored to stand with the Jewish community of Liège as they reclaim this sacred place.”

May. 7, 2026
Yossi Lempkowicz
U.S. Ambassador to Belgium Bill White speaks at the ceremony marking the reopening of the Synagogue of Liège. Picture from X.
U.S. Ambassador to Belgium Bill White speaks at the ceremony marking the reopening of the Synagogue of Liège, May 3, 2026. Credit: @USAmbToBelgium/X.
( May 7, 2026 / JNS )

The Synagogue of Liège, which was targeted by a terrorist attack on March 9, reopened its doors on Sunday in the presence of the U.S. and Israeli Ambassadors to Belgium. The city is the principal economic and cultural center of Belgium’s Walloon Region.

Representatives from several religious denominations were invited to the reopening ceremony as a gesture of peace and openness.

U.S. Ambassador Bill White, who had visited the site following the explosion of a homemade bomb in front of the synagogue, said he was “particularly happy to be invited to the reopening and to see the synagogue come back to life.”

“Honored to stand with the Jewish community of Liège as they reclaim this sacred place that has served the community since 1899. As I told the congregation during my brief remarks, the United States stands with you,’’ White wrote on X.

“The people inside the synagogue have nothing to do with government policy. They are doctors, lawyers, nurses, teachers, and simply Jews. They are not the government of Israel,” the ambassador noted.

He said he was “very grateful for the military assistance provided by the government so that these families can worship in peace and be safe from terrorism.’’

The March explosion did not result in any casualties, but damage to the synagogue and the surrounding area was significant.

Regina Sluszny, a Holocaust survivor who came from Antwerp to attend the ceremony, declared, “What happened is horrible. Why aren’t people there to help one another instead of doing stupid things like that?” she asked.

“I’m here out of solidarity,” said Yves Gabel, a Protestant pastor. “Religions shouldn’t be targeted for anything, since we live in a country where we can live freely.”

For Brussels Chief Rabbi Albert Guigui, the attack on March 9 goes far beyond the Jewish community. “The terrorists targeting synagogues seek to destabilize our institutions,” he said. “This is a fight for every citizen of our country.”

The March explosion was branded as an antisemitic attack by the Belgian authorities. Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia (HAYI), also translated as “The Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right,” which is part of the network of Iranian-backed Shi’a militias in Iraq, claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Originally published by the European Jewish Press.

Europe Iran
Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz is the Editor-in-Chief of European Jewish Press and Senior Media Advisor at the Europe Israel Press Association. A political science and diplomacy graduate, he is a passionate advocate for Israel, frequently appearing on radio, television, and in print to provide analysis and counter media bias. Discover his insights on European-Israeli relations, policies, and diplomacy.
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