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Moody’s shifts NYC economic outlook from ‘stable’ to ‘negative’

While the city comptroller called it a “sobering wake-up call,” the mayor said the decision to revise the rating was “premature.”

Mar. 13, 2026

Moody’s shifts NYC economic outlook from ‘stable’ to ‘negative’

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Wall Street, New York City
Wall Street in New York City. Credit: PredragKezic/Pixabay.

New York City Comptroller Mark Levine warned of looming financial challenges after Moody’s Ratings revised the city’s credit outlook from “stable” to “negative” on March 11.

“Moody’s decision to revise New York City’s outlook to negative is a sobering wake-up call about the fiscal challenges ahead for us,” Levine said in a statement.

Moody’s said the change cited “large and persistent imbalances under still-favorable economic and revenue conditions,” warning of widening multiyear budget gaps.

The ratings agency maintained the city’s Aa2 rating, but noted that the negative rating signals a downgrade if monetary pressures worsen or if officials fail to address structural deficits.

Levine said city leaders must take steps to stabilize finances. He added that he looks forward to working with them and with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani “to ensure we get to a strong, sustainable fiscal plan for the uncertain years ahead.”

According to Moody’s, New York City retains key credit strengths, including a large and diverse economic base; high property values; and strong revenue-generation capacity.

“The decision to revise the outlook frankly is premature,” said Mamdani.
S&P Global Rating is also raising concerns, warning on March 13 that “it may downgrade the city’s credit rating if Mamdani moves forward with draining the city’s financial reserves to balance his $127 billion proposed budget.”

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