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North American leaders pledge to confront antisemitism after Michigan attack

“Jewish residents must be able to gather, pray, educate their children and celebrate their faith without fear,” the coalition wrote.

Mar. 16, 2026

North American leaders pledge to confront antisemitism after Michigan attack

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Temple Israel After Truck Ran Into Synagogue Building
The entrance to Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich., one day after an armed assailant rammed his truck into the Reform synagogue on March 12, 2026. Credit: 42-BRT via Wikimedia Commons.

A coalition of nearly 150 mayors, councilmembers and municipal officials from the United States and Canada pledged on Sunday to confront antisemitism following the March 12 truck-ramming attack on Temple Israel, a large Reform synagogue in West Bloomfield, Mich.

The leaders, organized by the Combat Antisemitism Movement Mayoral Network, condemned the incident in which a man intentionally drove a vehicle into the synagogue building, which houses an early childhood center. Authorities say security personnel quickly engaged the suspect, who died at the scene, and no children or staff were seriously injured.

In their statement, signatories said, “Jewish residents must be able to gather, pray, educate their children and celebrate their faith without fear.” They thanked local officials, law enforcement and first responders for their swift actions to protect lives and secure the scene, noting the importance of “strong partnerships between local government, community institutions and law enforcement.”

“This incident is also a sobering reminder that the threat of antisemitism and violence directed at Jewish institutions remains real,” the coalition wrote. “Cities have a responsibility to confront that threat directly.”

The coalition reaffirmed a commitment to work with community partners to safeguard houses of worship and uphold public safety.

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