WATCH: Israeli Foreign Ministry refutes Hezbollah lies again
In video “round two,” the ministry highlights that urging civilians to evacuate combat zones is compatible with international law.
( May 4, 2026 / JNS )
The Israeli Foreign Ministry on Sunday posted another video on social media aimed at rebutting misinformation about the conflict with Hezbollah.
Israel does not deliberately target civilians in Lebanon, only military sites, the presenter says in the video, adding that claims that most casualties in Lebanon are civilians are false.
Watch the video below:
Round two: Israel, Lebanon, Hezbollah - debunking the lies, exposing the facts. pic.twitter.com/N1fEsu0zXu— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 3, 2026