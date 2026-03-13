US puts $10 million bounty on new Iranian supreme leader

The U.S. State Department announced a $10 million reward on Friday for information about the whereabouts of Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

The department’s Rewards for Justice program placed a bounty on 10 of Iran’s most senior remaining leaders, including Khamenei and Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and the country’s top security official.

“These individuals command and direct various elements of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which plans, organizes and executes terrorism around the world,” the department stated.

The Rewards for Justice Program has previously offered bounties for terrorists like former al-Qaeda leaders Osama bin Laden and Ayman al-Zawahiri. Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa was the subject of a $10 million reward under the program until he was removed in 2024.

Five of the people designated on Friday are listed by their titles with no name or photograph, including “secretary of the defense council” and “the IRGC commander.”

The United States and Israel have killed many of Iran’s top leaders, including former IRGC commander Mohammad Pakpour and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the former supreme leader and Mojtaba’s father.

Larijani posted a video of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian walking in Tehran on Friday for the country’s annual Quds Day demonstrations against Israel and taunted U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s claim that Iranian leaders were hiding underground.

“Mr. Hegseth, our leaders have been, and still are, among the people,” Larijani wrote. “But your leaders? On Epstein’s island!”

Larijani also did a live interview with Iranian media during the march.

U.S. President Donald Trump told Fox News in an interview that aired Friday morning that he believed Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not appeared in public since he was elevated to supreme leader, was wounded.

“I think he’s damaged, but I think he’s probably alive in some form,” Trump said.