US revokes visas tied to Palestinian groups ahead of UN General Assembly

( Aug. 29, 2025 / JNS )

The United States is denying new visas and revoking old ones from individuals associated with the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian Authority ahead of the U.N. General Assembly in September, the U.S. State Department announced on Friday.

“The Trump administration has been clear: It is in our national security interests to hold the PLO and P.A. accountable for not complying with their commitments and for undermining the prospects for peace,” read a memo. “Before the PLO and P.A. can be considered partners for peace, they must consistently repudiate terrorism, including the Oct. 7 massacre, and end incitement to terrorism in education.”

“The P.A. must also end its attempts to bypass negotiations through international lawfare campaigns, including appeals to the ICC and ICJ, and efforts to secure the unilateral recognition of a conjectural Palestinian state,” the statement continued. “Both steps materially contributed to Hamas’s refusal to release its hostages, and to the breakdown of the Gaza ceasefire talks.”

However, the P.A. mission to the United Nations will receive waivers to attend the UNGA.

In response, Gideon Sa’ar, Israel’s minister of foreign affairs who was in Washington, D.C., on an official visit this week, wrote: “Thank you, Secretary Rubio, for holding the ‘PLO’ and PA accountable for rewarding terrorism, incitement and efforts to use legal warfare against Israel. We thank … the administration for this bold step and for standing by Israel once again.”