Israeli teens and American Jewish students talk shop in New York City

As debates over Israel, antisemitism and Jewish identity continue to shape Jewish life around the world, a group of Israeli and North American teenagers gathered in New York City this week to tackle a question that will define the next generation:



What does it mean to be Jewish and connected to Israel in 2026?



The conversation took place at Jewish National Fund-USA’s headquarters as members of the 2026 Tzofim Friendship Caravan met with alumni of Alexander Muss High School in Israel (Muss), creating a rare opportunity for Israeli and North American teens to engage directly with one another before the Friendship Caravan embarks on its nationwide summer tour.



The gathering brought together two groups whose lives have been shaped by Israel in very different ways. The Israeli teens, selected through a highly competitive process to serve as ambassadors of Israeli society, have grown up amid war, national service and the realities of daily life in Israel.

The Muss alumni represent young American Jews, mostly from public schools, who chose to spend a semester living and studying in Israel, often returning home with a strengthened sense of Jewish identity and connection to the Jewish state.



Together, they discussed leadership, belonging, community responsibility and the challenges facing young Jews around the world.



The event marked the official launch of the Friendship Caravan’s 2026 East Coast tour. For more than 50 years, the caravan has sent Israeli teen ambassadors across North America to engage Jewish communities through music, storytelling, and cultural exchange.



“Programs matter, but relationships are what stay with people,” said Yaniv Biran, CEO of Tzofim North America. “What stood out was not where these young people came from, but how much they had in common. They may live thousands of miles apart, but they share a commitment to their communities, a connection to Israel and a desire to make a difference. Those relationships are what will shape the future of the Jewish people.”



Participants described the conversations as an opportunity to move beyond news headlines and social-media narratives to connect on a personal level.



“Before today, I expected to meet people who had visited Israel,” said Ella Gilboa, a member of the 2026 Friendship Caravan delegation. “I didn’t expect to meet people who felt so deeply connected to it. Hearing how Israel became part of their identity helped me understand that there are many different ways to build that connection.”



“For many of us, Israel stops being an idea and becomes a part of our personal story,” said Ariel Berger, who recently attended Muss. “Being able to reconnect with Israel through meaningful conversations with Friendship Caravan participants was a powerful reminder that Jewish identity is strengthened through relationships. We may have grown up in different countries, but we all left the room speaking the same language of leadership, community and connection.”



The event was hosted by Jewish National Fund-USA, a longtime partner and supporter of the Friendship Caravan, and is the operator of Alexander Muss High School in Israel. Participants also met with Russell Robinson, CEO of Jewish National Fund-USA, who spoke about the importance of investing in programs that strengthen relationships between Israeli and North American youth.



At a time when many Jewish organizations are focused on combating division, organizers say the gathering demonstrated the power of person-to-person contact.



Following the event, the Friendship Caravan departed for its annual summer tour that will bring Israeli teen ambassadors to communities throughout America to perform, share stories and engage with thousands of Jewish families.



For organizers, however, the most meaningful performance may have already happened—not on a stage, but around a table where young Jews from different worlds discovered how much they share.