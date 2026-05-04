Israeli hockey teams to face off at UBS Arena in New York

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The Israel Elite Hockey League

The Israel Elite Hockey League was born from a simple but audacious idea: that professional ice hockey could not only exist in Israel—it could thrive. Founded in 2021 by Tal and Mark during the height of a global pandemic, the IEHL has grown from a bold experiment into a legitimate sporting movement. The league was created to grow the sport of hockey in Israel, opening the eyes of Israeli citizens to a game many had never seen. But the vision extends beyond borders—the IEHL also aims to expose the rest of the world to Israeli hockey, its people and its culture. Today, the IEHL features eight teams, players from more than 14 countries and a growing fan base that spans continents. Every game is streamed live, every season raises the bar and every player who laces up becomes part of something historic.