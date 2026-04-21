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American Jewish University names Mitch Hamerman as vice president and chief advancement officer

Hamerman brings more than 25 years of experience in fundraising strategy and relationship-building.

Apr. 21, 2026
American Jewish University

American Jewish University names Mitch Hamerman as vice president and chief advancement officer

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Mitch Hamerman, AJU Vice President and Chief Advancement Officer
Mitch Hamerman, AJU Vice President and Chief Advancement Officer. Credit: Courtesy of American Jewish University.
( Apr. 21, 2026 / American Jewish University )

American Jewish University (AJU) today announced the appointment of Mitch Hamerman as vice president and chief advancement officer, effective May 11. A respected leader in Jewish philanthropy and nonprofit strategy, Hamerman will lead AJU’s advancement efforts at a pivotal moment for the university and the broader Jewish community. With nearly 25 years of experience, Hamerman has helped generate more than $1 billion in philanthropic support for major institutions across Los Angeles, building deep relationships with donors, foundations and community leaders.

He joins AJU from Los Angeles Jewish Health, where he served as vice president of development. Previously, he spent more than two decades at Jewish Federation Los Angeles, ultimately serving as senior vice president of development. In that role, he partnered closely with AJU President Jay Sanderson to shape and execute large-scale fundraising initiatives. Earlier in his career, Hamerman led marketing and communications efforts at Jewish Federation Los Angeles before transitioning into advancement leadership—bringing a rare blend of storytelling, strategy and relationship-building to his work.

“Mitch is the right leader for this moment,” said AJU President Jay Sanderson. “He understands that the future of Jewish life depends on bold vision, strong relationships and sustained investment. Mitch brings all three. His leadership will help fuel AJU’s growth and expand our impact in meaningful and lasting ways. We’re excited to welcome him to our team.”

Throughout his career, Hamerman has focused on building long-term partnerships with philanthropists, foundations and institutional partners, enabling organizations to expand their impact through sustained philanthropic support.

“Development professionals aren’t in the fundraising business—they’re in the relationship business,” Hamerman said. “When relationships are authentic and mission-driven, philanthropy follows. AJU is doing essential work to shape the Jewish future, and I’m excited to help deepen that impact and bring more people into that story.”

In his new role, Hamerman will lead AJU’s advancement strategy, with a focus on strengthening donor engagement, expanding philanthropic support and reconnecting with the university’s alumni network. He will collaborate closely with university leadership and lay partners to enhance fundraising efforts and support AJU’s evolving vision and programmatic growth.

Hamerman began his career in account management at global advertising agencies, where he worked with major consumer product and retail clients to drive revenue growth and brand awareness—experience that continues to inform his approach to growth, engagement and strategic positioning.

American Jewish University
About & contact the publisher
American Jewish University American Jewish University
American Jewish University (AJU) is singularly focused on the future of Jewish life. A thriving center of Jewish resources and talent, AJU inspires and educates the next generation of educators, professionals, rabbis and lay leaders, while creating innovative pathways for living Jewishly.
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