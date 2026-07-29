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Upper East Side shul introduces prayer calling on New York leaders to confront antisemitism

Prayer follows the recent stabbing attack outside a synagogue and calls for moral leadership, public responsibility and the safety of the Jewish community.

Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun
Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun's main sanctuary
The main sanctuary of Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun on New York City’s Upper East Side. Credit: Courtesy of Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun.
(July 29, 2026 / Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun)

In response to rising tensions in New York City following the stabbing attack of a Jewish man leaving a synagogue on Tisha B’Av, Rabbi Roy Feldman of Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun has composed a special prayer calling for moral leadership, public responsibility and the safety of the Jewish community. It was first recited during Shabbat Nachamu services in KJ’s Main Sanctuary on July 25.

“Death and life are in the power of words” (King Solomon, Proverbs 18:21).
“Almighty God, grant wisdom to the leaders of our city. Remind them that words have consequences, that public leadership carries profound moral responsibility, and that the tone set by those in positions of authority can either strengthen the bonds of our society, or it can deepen fear and division. Grant them the moral clarity to recognize that rhetoric which relentlessly vilifies the world’s only Jewish state inevitably places Jews themselves at greater risk. Give them the resolve to confront Jew hatred in all its forms consistently and to ensure that every Jew can walk our streets, enter our synagogues and live openly and proudly without fear. May our city be a place of justice, security and peace for all. Amen.”

The introduction of the prayer comes at a time when many synagogues across New York City are grappling with heightened security concerns and an increasingly charged public atmosphere. As incidents of antisemitism and inflammatory political rhetoric continue to affect Jewish communities, the prayer affirms the importance of responsible public discourse and the shared obligation to protect every New Yorker from hatred and violence.

Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun has incorporated the prayer into its Shabbat services as an expression of solidarity with those who have felt increasingly vulnerable and as a reaffirmation of its commitment to the safety and dignity of the Jewish community, alongside the pursuit of justice, security and peace for all New Yorkers.

Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun
About & contact the publisher
Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun
Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun is an Orthodox synagogue, founded in 1872, and situated on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. As its essential foundation, KJ seeks to foster among its membership a love of God and an abiding commitment to halakhah and mitzvot. The synagogue also stands firmly for the proposition that it is a part of a larger community: a community not only of the Jewish People and the State of Israel, but also of our fellow New Yorkers, Americans, and humankind.
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