FJC opens new round of grants to strengthen infrastructure of Jewish camps

Applications are open for a new round of Gottesman Capital Expansion Grants, with approximately $6 million available to support capital projects at Jewish day and overnight camps across North America, according to the Foundation for Jewish Camp (FJC). The funding is part of a multi-year, $15 million partnership with the Gottesman Fund designed to expand camps’ capacity and address critical infrastructure needs such as camper bunks, staff housing and program spaces.

“The unprecedented demand we saw in the first two rounds of funding shows how urgently camps need added capacity and stronger infrastructure to improve the camper and staff experience, and we have been thrilled to be able to support camp leaders’ efforts to meet the moment,” said Jamie Simon, CEO of Foundation for Jewish Camp. “As FJC moves forward with its new strategic direction, we are committed to expanding the resources available to camps so they can serve more young people—and help ensure every Jewish child has the opportunity to experience camp.”

At its biennial Leaders Assembly in December 2024, FJC announced a $15 million commitment from the Gottesman Fund to help camps build critical infrastructure so they can welcome more campers, recruit and retain exceptional staff and deliver high-quality experiences. Individual grants can be up to $750,000 and may cover up to 50% of a project’s total cost. The funding comes as enrollment at Jewish summer camps has hit record levels, and existing infrastructure constrains camps’ ability to meet demand.

Across the first two rounds of funding, FJC has awarded more than $8.5 million to 28 camps—12 in round one and 16 in round 2 , including 23 overnight camps and five day camps. Projects include new and renovated camper bunks, plus staff housing, health centers and program spaces that allow camps to serve more young people. Funds will also go to recruit and retain staff, as well as deliver modern, climate-resilient facilities.

Several first-round projects are now complete and are already significantly expanding capacity. Camp Morasha in Lakewood, Pa., expanded existing bunks and added new staff housing. At URJ Henry S. Jacobs Camp in Utica, Miss., an entirely new housing facility can accommodate up to 48 Counselors-in-Training and two advisors, opening beds elsewhere at camp for additional campers. Together, these projects have created space for more than 100 campers each summer who otherwise could not have attended.

FJC recently launched its 2026–30 Strategic Direction , its most ambitious plan to date, to ensure every Jewish child can access exceptional Jewish camp experiences and every camp has the support it needs to deliver them. The five-year plan focuses on strengthening camp infrastructure and financial accessibility; investing in leaders and learning; and using research, partnerships and advocacy to champion Jewish camp as a strategic investment in the Jewish future.