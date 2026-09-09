Stan Greenspon Holocaust Education Center and Gratz College announce strategic academic partnership

The Stan Greenspon Holocaust Education Center (SGC) and Gratz College have formally established a strategic academic partnership to advance Holocaust education and counter antisemitism in secondary classrooms. Under this arrangement, Gratz College will serve as the academic home for the SGC’s Certification in Holocaust Pedagogy (CHP).

This decision emerged from the collaboration, research and professional learning that SGC executive director Judy La Pietra and director of education Katie Cunningham have undertaken through their doctoral studies in Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Gratz College.

“We are honored to partner with Gratz College,” said Cunningham. “Gratz brings extensive resources and experience in Holocaust and antisemitism education that will make our programs even stronger and provide meaningful academic connections to our participants. We are so pleased to have access to the college’s resources, which include leading scholars in Holocaust and antisemitism.”

The CHP provides training on evidence-based methods for teaching the Holocaust in secondary schools.



Program structure: Over 10 months, participants engage in historical and pedagogical study, completing final projects that demonstrate classroom implementation of the strategies learned.



Experiential learning: The program culminates in a travel learning experience in Poland.



Program reach: Since launching in 2022, the program has graduated nearly 80 educators across North Carolina, collectively impacting the education of more than 500,000 students through their diverse educational roles. CHP alumni remain active through advanced learning opportunities and community gatherings, continuing to participate in Holocaust education efforts statewide.



Eligibility: The program is open to participants who currently teach about the Holocaust or directly support educators teaching Holocaust curricula in secondary schools. While this program has historically been limited to North Carolina educators, future cohorts will be open to educators from across the country.



Partnership details:



Academic home and CEUs: Gratz College will serve as the CHP’s academic partner while ensuring alignment with academic and assessment standards. The SGC will continue to confer CEUs for all participants.



Faculty leadership: Ayal Feinberg, director of the Center for Holocaust Studies and Human Rights at Gratz College, will act as the primary academic liaison.



Future collaboration: The institutions will explore educator pipelines into Gratz’s graduate programs, collaborative research and conferences and professional development tied to the planned Holocaust Museum of the Carolinas.



Operations: The SGC retains responsibility for program delivery, curriculum development, travel logistics, funding and recruitment.

Future plans

The SGC is developing an additional certification program, the Advanced Holocaust Educator Certification in Israel and Antisemitism Education (AHEC), which will include additional training for educators, including a travel learning experience in Israel. Gratz College will serve as the official academic home for the new program once established.

The SGC is also developing the Holocaust Museum of the Carolinas, which is currently in the planning and development phase. The SGC has established the vision, mission and educational framework for the museum and is working with partners, advisors and community stakeholders to shape the project’s scope and development.

The first cohort of the Certification in Holocaust Pedagogy under this partnership launches on Sept. 19, with 30 educators from across the Carolinas.