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Stan Greenspon Holocaust Education Center and Gratz College announce strategic academic partnership

The partnership will expand Holocaust education and antisemitism awareness, with Gratz College serving as the academic home of the Certification in Holocaust Pedagogy and supporting educator training nationwide.

Gratz College, Stan Greenspon Holocaust Education Center
Katie Cunningham with educators from cohort four of the Certification in Holocaust Pedagogy program at the Nożyk Synagogue in Warsaw
Katie Cunningham, education director of the Stan Greenspon Holocaust Education Center (right), with cohort four of the Certification in Holocaust Pedagogy program. The group met with the chief rabbi of Poland, Michael Schudrich, at the Nożyk Synagogue in Warsaw. Credit: Courtesy of The Stan Greenspon Holocaust Education Center
(Sept. 9, 2026 / Gratz College)

The Stan Greenspon Holocaust Education Center (SGC) and Gratz College have formally established a strategic academic partnership to advance Holocaust education and counter antisemitism in secondary classrooms. Under this arrangement, Gratz College will serve as the academic home for the SGC’s Certification in Holocaust Pedagogy (CHP).

This decision emerged from the collaboration, research and professional learning that SGC executive director Judy La Pietra and director of education Katie Cunningham have undertaken through their doctoral studies in Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Gratz College.

“We are honored to partner with Gratz College,” said Cunningham. “Gratz brings extensive resources and experience in Holocaust and antisemitism education that will make our programs even stronger and provide meaningful academic connections to our participants. We are so pleased to have access to the college’s resources, which include leading scholars in Holocaust and antisemitism.”

The CHP provides training on evidence-based methods for teaching the Holocaust in secondary schools.

  • Program structure: Over 10 months, participants engage in historical and pedagogical study, completing final projects that demonstrate classroom implementation of the strategies learned.
  • Experiential learning: The program culminates in a travel learning experience in Poland.
  • Program reach: Since launching in 2022, the program has graduated nearly 80 educators across North Carolina, collectively impacting the education of more than 500,000 students through their diverse educational roles. CHP alumni remain active through advanced learning opportunities and community gatherings, continuing to participate in Holocaust education efforts statewide.
  • Eligibility: The program is open to participants who currently teach about the Holocaust or directly support educators teaching Holocaust curricula in secondary schools. While this program has historically been limited to North Carolina educators, future cohorts will be open to educators from across the country.

Partnership details:

  • Academic home and CEUs: Gratz College will serve as the CHP’s academic partner while ensuring alignment with academic and assessment standards. The SGC will continue to confer CEUs for all participants.
  • Faculty leadership: Ayal Feinberg, director of the Center for Holocaust Studies and Human Rights at Gratz College, will act as the primary academic liaison.
  • Future collaboration: The institutions will explore educator pipelines into Gratz’s graduate programs, collaborative research and conferences and professional development tied to the planned Holocaust Museum of the Carolinas.
  • Operations: The SGC retains responsibility for program delivery, curriculum development, travel logistics, funding and recruitment.

Future plans

The SGC is developing an additional certification program, the Advanced Holocaust Educator Certification in Israel and Antisemitism Education (AHEC), which will include additional training for educators, including a travel learning experience in Israel. Gratz College will serve as the official academic home for the new program once established.

The SGC is also developing the Holocaust Museum of the Carolinas, which is currently in the planning and development phase. The SGC has established the vision, mission and educational framework for the museum and is working with partners, advisors and community stakeholders to shape the project’s scope and development.

The first cohort of the Certification in Holocaust Pedagogy under this partnership launches on Sept. 19, with 30 educators from across the Carolinas.

Gratz College
About & contact the publisher
Gratz College Gratz College
Gratz College, a private non-profit institution based in the Philadelphia area, is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE). Founded in 1895, Gratz College is the oldest independent college for Jewish studies in North America. Today, Gratz enrolls a diverse population of students from around the world with many programs that reflect its historic focus on Jewish studies and education. An early adopter of online education, Gratz offers blended and fully online degrees in a broad range of studies, including the world’s only Doctorate in Antisemitism Studies, the world’s only online Doctorate in Holocaust and Genocide Studies, a Doctorate in Education Leadership, and a Doctorate in Jewish Studies. Gratz also offers ten master’s degree programs, including a Master’s in Education, a Master’s in Antisemitism Studies, and a Master’s in Nonprofit Management; various graduate certificates; and a robust continuing education program.
Stan Greenspon Holocaust Education Center
About & contact the publisher
Stan Greenspon Holocaust Education Center Stan Greenspon Holocaust Education Center
The Stan Greenspon Holocaust Education Center is a nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, N.C., focused on education about the Holocaust, antisemitism and Jewish identity. Through its educational programs, the center honors the history and stories of the Holocaust, promotes understanding of Jewish history and culture and addresses antisemitism and hate.
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