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Gratz College

Gratz College, a private non-profit institution based in the Philadelphia area, is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE). Founded in 1895, Gratz College is the oldest independent college for Jewish studies in North America. Today, Gratz enrolls a diverse population of students from around the world with many programs that reflect its historic focus on Jewish studies and education. An early adopter of online education, Gratz offers blended and fully online degrees in a broad range of studies, including the world’s only Doctorate in Antisemitism Studies, the world’s only online Doctorate in Holocaust and Genocide Studies, a Doctorate in Education Leadership, and a Doctorate in Jewish Studies. Gratz also offers ten master’s degree programs, including a Master’s in Education, a Master’s in Antisemitism Studies, and a Master’s in Nonprofit Management; various graduate certificates; and a robust continuing education program.
Director of Digital Scholarship Alison Joseph, Ph.D., surveys the mountain of boxes of Elie Wiesel's private collection—the crown jewel of the Grayzel Digital Platform which launches on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Gratz College launches Grayzel Digital Platform spotlighting modern Jewish history and culture
“Gratz College is expanding digital access to Jewish history, culture and education at a time when it is more important than ever,” said Gemma Birnbaum
Nov. 6, 2025
Walder inaugural fellows
The Wire
Gratz College names inaugural Walder Fellowship cohort
Fifteen Orthodox women will engage with the depth and breadth of the Jewish tradition and Jewish wisdom as part of the new Walder program in Jewish studies.
May. 29, 2025
Leslie Ginsparg Klein
The Wire
Gratz names Leslie Ginsparg Klein as new dean, chief academic officer
“Her devotion to high-level and accessible scholarship and expertise in higher education will advance Gratz’s impact,” says Zev Eleff, president of the college.
May. 6, 2025
Gratz College
The Wire
Gratz College solidifies plans on both sides of the Schuylkill River
With new sites in Jenkintown and Bala Cynwyd on the horizon, officials say this is an “exciting time” for the college.
Mar. 13, 2025
Gratz College alumna Danielle Gallagher
The Wire
Gratz College launches special education Masters of Science degree
The program has been approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Education for those seeking a pre-kindergarten through grade 12 special education certification.
Sep. 16, 2024
Gratz College
The Wire
Gratz College names inaugural Saul Philip Wachs Chair of Jewish Life and Learning
Brendan Goldman will oversee a new Ph.D. program and public programming.
Aug. 27, 2024
Levering Mill House
The Wire
Gratz College expands to Philadelphia’s Main Line
The new site will host public programming and serve as a cultural center and gathering space.
May. 15, 2024
Elie Wiesel, Gratz College
The Wire
Elie Wiesel archive to become jewel of Gratz College digital platform
Collection will contribute to “increased scholarship and impact in the arena of Holocaust and human-rights education,” says Elisha Wiesel.
Apr. 17, 2024