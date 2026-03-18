Gratz College, a private non-profit institution based in the Philadelphia area, is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE). Founded in 1895, Gratz College is the oldest independent college for Jewish studies in North America. Today, Gratz enrolls a diverse population of students from around the world with many programs that reflect its historic focus on Jewish studies and education. An early adopter of online education, Gratz offers blended and fully online degrees in a broad range of studies, including the world’s only Doctorate in Antisemitism Studies, the world’s only online Doctorate in Holocaust and Genocide Studies, a Doctorate in Education Leadership, and a Doctorate in Jewish Studies. Gratz also offers ten master’s degree programs, including a Master’s in Education, a Master’s in Antisemitism Studies, and a Master’s in Nonprofit Management; various graduate certificates; and a robust continuing education program.