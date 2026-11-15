‘Jacob’s Stepladder’: A new play returns to the Khan Theatre in Jerusalem

American-Israeli playwright Art Feinglass got an unexpected phone call from the Khan Theatre in Jerusalem last summer about his new play, “Jacob’s Stepladder.”

Every performance was sold out, they told him. People were calling the box office to demand more performances. “It was a very nice call to get,” he said.

By popular demand, “Jacob’s Stepladder” returns to the theater on Nov. 18, Nov. 19, Nov. 24, Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Director Jacob Lunon has assembled a new cast of local actors.

The comedy-drama tells the playwright’s autobiographical story of a Jewish father raising a daughter on his own after his wife abandons them to join a cult in India.

“Audiences laughed a lot throughout the play,” Feinglass said. “There were a few tears, too. After every performance, people came up to me to say the story spoke to their own experiences of divorce and abandonment. It was very gratifying to see the play make that personal connection.”

Tickets are available here.

For more information, email: SeattleJewishTheaterCompany@gmail.com or call the box office at 02-630-3600.

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Born in New York, Feinglass made aliyah in 1968. He joined Kibbutz Lahav in the Negev, became an Israeli citizen and served in the Israel Defense Forces during the Yom Kippur War. After earning a bachelor’s degree from the newly established Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, he returned to the United States to attend graduate school. He had intended to return to Israel after graduation but, as he puts it, he got “sidetracked.”

Feinglass worked in public relations and founded several theater companies, including the Seattle Jewish Theater Company. His original plays, all with Jewish themes, have appeared on stage in Jerusalem, Seattle and Off-Broadway in New York City. He currently spends six months of the year in Jerusalem, where he is the artistic director of the Crossroads Youth Theater.