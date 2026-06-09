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JCC Ranch Camp to bring Maccabi Sports Camp to Colorado, starting in 2027

“Maccabi Sports Camp is such an important program for young Jewish athletes and a treasure of the JCC movement,” said Sally Flinchbaugh, deputy CEO at the Oshman Family JCC.

Young people enjoy an activity at JCC Maccabi Sports Camp. Photo by PashaToub.
Teens enjoy an activity at JCC Maccabi Sports Camp. Photo by PashaToub.
(Jun. 9, 2026 / JCC Ranch Camp, <a href="http://www.jccdenver.org/">&nbsp;</a>Staenberg–Loup Jewish Community Center)

JCC Ranch Camp in Elbert, Colo., announced that it has acquired JCC Maccabi Sports Camp from the Oshman Family JCC in Palo Alto, Calif., and will launch its first JCC Maccabi Sports Camp at the Ranch in summer 2027.

For years, Maccabi Sports Camp has been a part of the Oshman Family JCC in Palo Alto. It created a space where young athletes can grow their skills, build confidence and be part of a strong, values-driven Jewish camp.

At its new home at JCC Ranch Camp, the program will blend focused sports training with Ranch Camp program highlights, the community and ruach (“spirit”) that defines life at the Ranch.

“We are excited to bring Maccabi Sports Camp to Colorado because there is truly nothing like it,” said Courtney Jacobson, chief licensed program officer. “We are thrilled to provide an overnight sports camp option, so our sportier campers do not have to choose between an amazing Jewish overnight camp experience and a competitive sports-focused program.”

“Maccabi Sports Camp is such an important program for young Jewish athletes and a treasure of the JCC movement,” said Sally Flinchbaugh, deputy CEO at the Oshman Family JCC. “We are grateful for the close working relationship between the Oshman Family JCC and the JCC Denver, and can’t wait to see how JCC Ranch Camp and Maccabi Sports Camp grow together.”

Joel Swedlove, the current director of Maccabi Sports Camp, adds: “Our community now has a permanent home—an incredible site to play, grow and explore. I could not be more excited about the future of Maccabi Sports Camp at the Ranch.”

Families can choose between a 14- or 19-day program for campers in rising fifth through ninth grades, and focus on one core sport or get a taste of many sports. The staff are professional or semi-professional coaches who will deliver high-quality sports and fitness training for campers.

Campers in the Maccabi Sports Camp program will spend part of each day developing their athletic skills through structured clinics and the rest of their time fully immersed in the Ranch Camp community. Registration for summer 2027 will open in July 2026.

JCC Ranch Camp is the premier residential summer camp owned and operated by JCC Denver. It sits on 574 acres of private land, nestled in the Black Forest, about 20 minutes northeast of Colorado Springs. Every day is an adventure—from exploring miles of trails on horseback and on bike to swimming in the pool to flying down the ziplines.

See more at: https://www.ranchcamp.org/program/maccabi/. For more information about JCC Ranch Camp, visit: www.ranchcamp.org, call (303) 648-3800 or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @JCCRanchCamp.

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