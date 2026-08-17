Adeena Sussman joins Naomi Nachman on Kosher.com’s ‘Sunny Side Up’

Kosher.com, a destination for kosher recipes, cooking videos, holiday inspiration and Jewish food content, welcomes cookbook author and food writer Adeena Sussman to its culinary series, “Sunny Side Up with Naomi Nachman.” Sussman shares her fresh, easy approach to cooking in a 30-minute recipe from her cookbook, Zariz: 100 Easy, Breezy, Tel Aviv-y Recipes, with Naomi on Kosher.com.

Hosted by cookbook author, professional caterer and culinary personality Naomi Nachman, “Sunny Side Up” is one of Kosher.com’s cooking series. Across more than 100 episodes, Nachman has welcomed a mix of chefs, cookbook authors, food personalities, entrepreneurs and culinary innovators from around the world.

The series celebrates the diversity of today’s kosher and Jewish food world, exploring traditional dishes, creative twists on classics, international cuisines and emerging culinary trends. Nachman brings her culinary expertise to each episode, combining conversation with recipes and techniques viewers can bring to their own tables.

In her episode, Sussman joins Nachman in the kitchen to prepare Harissa Butter Roasted Fish with Corn, Tomato, Avocado and Feta Salad, sharing the inspiration behind the dish along with tips and techniques for recreating it at home.

Sussman is known for bringing the vibrant flavors, ingredients and energy of Israeli cooking to home cooks around the world. She is the author of the cookbooks “Sababa: Fresh, Sunny Flavors from My Israeli Kitchen and Shabbat: Recipes and Rituals from My Table to Yours”, as well as her newest cookbook, Zariz. She has also co-authored numerous cookbooks, including Chrissy Teigen’s bestselling Cravings and Cravings: Hungry for More.

Living steps from Tel Aviv’s Carmel Market, Sussman draws inspiration from the ingredients, cultures and traditions that surround her. Her recipes combine the flavors of Israel and the broader Jewish culinary world with an approach designed for the way people cook and entertain today.

“We are thrilled to welcome Adeena to ‘Sunny Side Up,’” said Goldy Guttman, director of Kosher.com. “Adeena has an incredible ability to celebrate the traditions and flavors of Israeli and Jewish cooking while making them feel fresh, exciting and approachable. ‘Sunny Side Up’ has always been about bringing together fascinating voices from across the food world and having Adeena join Naomi in the kitchen is a perfect example of what makes this series so special.”

“People want to cook a good home-cooked meal for a weeknight. They want to make fresh food,” Sussman said. “I set this goal for myself that the recipes wouldn’t suffer any flavor for simplicity.”

“Harissa, schug, amba. All these condiments are also the stories of the history of the Jewish people,” Sussman said. “That’s what I love to do, tell their story.”

For Nachman, “Sunny Side Up” is as much about the people behind the food as the recipes themselves. Guests represent a wide range of backgrounds, cuisines and culinary traditions, offering a look at how food connects families, communities and cultures.

The episode also reflects Kosher.com’s larger mission to showcase how diverse kosher cooking has become. Alongside Jewish classics, the platform introduces audiences to global Jewish cuisines, contemporary food trends, new culinary personalities and creative ideas for everything from weeknight dinners to Shabbat and holiday entertaining.

Sussman’s appearance on “Sunny Side Up with Naomi Nachman” will be available beginning Aug. 18 on Kosher.com, along with her featured recipe so viewers can recreate the dish at home.

Harissa Butter Roasted Fish with Corn, Tomato, Avocado and Feta Salad

Serves: 4-5

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Along with Yemenite schug, harissa ties for first as the hot sauce of our home. It has notes of paprika, hot peppers and garlic in every spoonful without a lot of vinegary bite, making it a balanced, flavor-packed pantry staple. Here, I combine it with butter and even more garlic to make a compound butter that tops the fish with richness and heat. The accompanying salad, with its fresh market produce and za’atar dressing, would be just as good as a side dish or light lunch on its own.

Ingredients

Harissa Butter Fish



½ stick (4 tablespoons) unsalted butter, softened

1 tablespoon harissa

1 large garlic clove, finely minced

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

½ teaspoon freshly ground tuscaniani black pepper, divided

4-5 skinless whitefish fillets (5-6 ounces each), such as sea bass or snapper

Corn, Tomato, Avocado and Feta Salad



2 large ears of corn, husked*

12 ounces (about 2½ cups) cherry tomatoes, quartered

2 tablespoons za’atar spice blend

3 tablespoons finely chopped chives

2 tablespoons finely chopped jalapeño

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

3 tablespoons Gefen olive oil (squeeze bottle)

1 large firm-ripe avocado, finely diced

½ cup (2 ounces) crumbled feta cheese

Harissa Butter Roasted Fish with Corn, Tomato, Avocado and Feta Salad, from Adeena Sussman’s newest cookbook, “Zariz”. Photo by Dan Perez/Kosher.com.

Directions

1. Arrange a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 375°F.

2. In a shallow bowl, combine the butter, harissa, garlic, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Mash with a fork until smooth.

Arrange the fish in a 10-inch round or square baking dish and pat dry. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Spread each fillet with 1 tablespoon of the harissa butter, adding any extra butter to the baking dish.

Roast, basting once midway through with the melted harissa butter, until the fish is opaque and the butter is bubbly, about 12-13 minutes. Remove from the oven, baste again with the melted butter and season with additional salt.

3. While the fish is roasting, cut the corn kernels off the cobs into a medium bowl (you should have about 2 generous cups). Add the tomatoes, za’atar, chives, jalapeño, lemon juice, olive oil, remaining ½ teaspoon salt and remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper. Toss gently to combine.

Fold in the avocado and feta just before serving.

4. Serve the salad alongside the fish.

You can also use 2 cups drained canned corn or 2¼ cups frozen corn, thawed and drained.

CREDITS: Excerpted from Zariz: 100 Easy, Breezy, Tel Aviv-y Recipes by Adeena Sussman with permission of Avery, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright Adeena Sussman, 2026.

The episode will be available beginning Aug. 18 on Kosher.com:

For more information, see: https://www.kosher.com/video/israeli-inspired-harissa-fish-and-summer-corn-salad-with-adeena-sussman/.

About Sunny Side Up with Naomi NachmanSunny

Side Up with Naomi Nachman is a Kosher.com culinary series hosted by professional caterer, cookbook author and culinary personality Naomi Nachman. Nachman is the author of two cookbooks, Perfect for Pesach and Perfect Flavors. Through more than 100 episodes, Nachman has welcomed a diverse roster of chefs, cookbook authors, food personalities and special guests from around the world. Together, they explore traditional dishes, creative twists on classics, international cuisines and emerging culinary trends, giving viewers conversations and practical inspiration for cooking at home.

About Adeena Sussman

Adeena Sussman is a cookbook author, food writer and recipe developer known for bringing the flavors of Israeli cuisine to audiences around the world. She is the author of Sababa: Fresh, Sunny Flavors from My Israeli Kitchen, Shabbat: Recipes and Rituals from My Table to Yours and Zariz. She has co-authored numerous cookbooks, including Chrissy Teigen’s bestselling Cravings and Cravings: Hungry for More. Based in Tel Aviv near the Carmel Market, Sussman draws from Israel’s ingredients, people, traditions and diverse culinary cultures.