Manischewitz launches ‘Manischewitz Matchmakers’ reality dating series

Manischewitz Matchmakers, a new reality dating series from the Jewish food brand, officially premieres, bringing viewers a take on Jewish dating that blends tradition with modern romance.

Premiering across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, the Manischewitz website and the brand’s social media channels, Manischewitz Matchmakers follows 20 Jewish singles as they navigate a matchmaking adventure filled with chemistry, laughter, unexpected twists and classic Jewish humor. The series is available at www.youtube.com/@ManischewitzCo.

Created by comedian and writer Eitan Levine in collaboration with Manischewitz, the series celebrates the tradition of Jewish matchmaking while embracing today’s dating culture.

“Bringing people together has always been at the heart of Manischewitz, from family dinners to holiday celebrations,” said Talia Sabag, marketing manager for Manischewitz. “With Manischewitz Matchmakers, we’re extending that tradition beyond the table by creating entertaining content that celebrates Jewish culture, connection and the joy of finding someone special. It’s about bringing people together.”

Levine added, “Jewish matchmaking is the cornerstone of the community. From the moment you are born, someone is thinking about who to set you up with. We wanted to capture all of that while creating something genuinely entertaining. The result is a dating game show that’s filled with laughs, surprises and maybe even a few real love stories.”

Comedian and writer Eitan Levine with the contestants. Photo by Wesley Diaz.

A reality dating show with a Jewish twist

When it comes to Jewish life, few traditions bring people together like matchmaking, and few things bring people together like food. Manischewitz Matchmakers combines both in a reality dating series celebrating Jewish identity, community and connection.

Throughout the competition:



20 contestants (10 men and 10 women) search for meaningful connections.

Contestants face multiple rounds of matchmaking challenges.

Four couples advance to the final round.

One pair is ultimately crowned the “Most Couply Couple.

The winning couple receives a Manischewitz “Summer of Love” prize package filled with food, exclusive merchandise, entertainment, bragging rights and, perhaps most importantly, the chance to continue building a real relationship after the cameras stop rolling. More than a dating competition, the show celebrates Jewish identity, community, tradition and the universal search for love in a way that is relatable to audiences of all backgrounds.

Where to watch:

Viewers can now watch Manischewitz Matchmakers on:



YouTube

TikTok

Instagram

Facebook

The Manischewitz website

Manischewitz social media channels (@ManischewitzCo)

Follow @ManischewitzCo throughout the season for exclusive clips, behind-the-scenes content, contestant updates and other series highlights.