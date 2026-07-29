Iran ‘going to get a beating,’ Trump tells ‘Fox News’

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened further military action against Iran in response to renewed attacks on American troops.

“We’re going to beat the f***ing sh** out of them,” Trump reportedly said in a phone interview with Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst.

“We’ll be hitting them hard. They’re going to get a beating,” the president added.

BREAKING: President Trump tells Fox News the U.S. will respond after surprise attacks on U.S. forces in Jordan:



"We're going to beat the f***ing sh** out of them."



"We'll be hitting them hard."



"They're going to get a beating." @TreyYingst pic.twitter.com/KgSXEmgt2p — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) July 29, 2026

The U.S. military and Saudi Arabia struck multiple terror and weapon sites in eastern Iraq on Tuesday, after Iran directed terrorists there to attack American troops and energy infrastructure in the kingdom.

The American and Saudi strikes were a “strong response to over 30 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-directed aerial drone attacks in the last 72 hours,” U.S. Central Command said on Tuesday. “The unwarranted attacks against U.S. forces were not successful.”

CENTCOM said that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran at 5:45 p.m. Eastern Time “in an attempted surprise attack on U.S. forces based in the Middle East.”

“All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted,” CENTCOM said. “U.S. forces remain vigilant and at a high state of readiness.”

Trump told Axios on Monday that he had paused U.S. strikes on the Islamic Republic to give negotiations another chance, but said he could resume military operations if diplomacy fails.

“We are in very deep talks with Iran. If they don’t work out, we will go back to very strong military action,” the president told the outlet. Asked how long he’s willing to give diplomacy, Trump said: “Not much time. Either it goes fast or not at all.”