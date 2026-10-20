Repair the World reaches 1 million acts of service and learning four years ahead of schedule

Repair the World, a national Jewish nonprofit that mobilizes communities to pursue a just world, announced it has reached 1 million acts of service and learning since 2020—four years ahead of schedule. The milestone reflects the organization’s efforts to bring people together, address community needs and create connections to Jewish life through service.

“When the world feels broken, service is how young Jews stay hopeful,” said Cindy Greenberg, CEO of Repair the World. “We saw it during COVID-19. We saw it after Oct. 7. Again and again, our participants found purpose and community by supporting their neighbors and living out their Jewish values. We reached one million acts of service and learning because this generation wants to be loud and proud about their Judaism and their commitment to making the world a better place.”

The milestone reflects the growth of the Jewish service movement over the last six years, powered by hundreds of thousands of participants alongside community organizations, Jewish institutions, philanthropic partners, volunteers and leaders who have helped make service an increasingly central part of Jewish life. Together, they have provided opportunities for people to put Jewish values into action while addressing needs in their communities.

Repair the World set the goal of 1 million acts of service and learning in 2019 as part of an effort to expand the reach and impact of Jewish service, grounded in learning, to address community needs. According to the organization, increasing demand for Jewish service experiences reflects young adults’ interest in opportunities to make a difference. Service can create a sense of purpose, hope and agency, foster relationships across differences and provide a way to express and deepen Jewish identities.

Repair the World volunteers. Credit: Courtesy of Repair the World.

“Repair set a bold, ambitious goal to reach one million acts of service and learning in ten years and to not only achieve this but achieve it four years early demonstrates that Jewish service is a growing, thriving movement,” said Anna Kovinsky, Repair the World’s board chair. “But what makes this accomplishment truly significant is that each act represents a meaningful change in a person’s life that has enabled deeper connection to their neighbors, their Jewish identity and their Jewish community.”

Greenberg added, “One million is a lot of impact. I’m so proud of the scale we’ve achieved. But what makes me proudest is what’s inside each of those acts. Every one combines meaningful Jewish learning, service that meets pressing needs in the community and authentic relationships with our neighbors who aren’t Jewish. Our work is deeply particular, grounded in Jewish text that shapes how we serve and learn. And it’s deeply universal, done in partnership with the communities around us.”

Repair the World marked the milestone in Atlanta on Oct. 13-14, bringing together staff, board members, lay leaders, supporters, volunteers and community partners from across the country. The celebration will continue through the spring, culminating in the Service Matters Summit on April 1, 2027, in New York City.

The Atlanta gathering brought together more than 80 stakeholders for a citywide day of service alongside longtime Atlanta partners supporting food-insecure community members, young people experiencing homelessness and people with disabilities.