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140 new immigrants from France arrive in Israel on ‘Families Flight’

The flight, organized by Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and The Jewish Agency for Israel in partnership with the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem, brought dozens of young families to Israel as aliyah from France continues to rise.

The Jewish Agency for Israel
Chairman of The Jewish Agency Doron Almog, Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer and a new olim family from France
From right: Chairman of The Jewish Agency Doron Almog, Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer and a new olim family from France. Credit: Courtesy of The Jewish Agency.
(Aug. 6, 2026 / The Jewish Agency for Israel)

A total of 140 new immigrants from France arrived in Israel on Aug. 3, aboard a special “Families Flight” organized by Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and the Jewish Agency for Israel, in partnership with the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ).

Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer and Jewish Agency chairman Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog accompanied the new olim ( immigrants to Israel)) on their journey to Israel. Among those arriving in Israel were dozens of young families, including 80 infants, children, and teenagers who will begin the upcoming school year in Israel’s education system.

Since the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks, more than 7,000 new immigrants from France have made aliyah. Today’s flight reflects the continued growth in immigration from France, as increasing numbers of Jewish families choose to build their future in the Jewish state.

One of the most memorable moments of the journey took place at 35,000 feet, when every new oleh received their official Israeli identification number. In a symbolic moment, before even landing in Israel, they officially became citizens of Israel and members of Israeli society.

Among the passengers were three sets of twins: four-month-old Mia and Ethel, five-month-old Noam and Nerly, and 11-year-old Noa and Avidan. The oldest passenger aboard the flight was 85-year-old Annie, who fulfilled her lifelong dream of making aliyah and reuniting with her children who already live in Israel.

According to figures from the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and the Jewish Agency, approximately 2,400 olim from France have arrived in Israel through the end of July 2026, representing an increase of more than 30% compared to the same period last year.

Interest in aliyah from France has risen sharply since Oct. 7. In 2023, 1,097 olim from France made aliyah. That number more than doubled in 2024 to 2,234 and continued to climb in 2025, when 3,357 new olim arrived from France.

New oleh arriving in Israel
New oleh arriving in Israel. Credit: Courtesy of the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration.

The growing interest is also reflected in the number of aliyah files being opened. Since Oct. 7, 2023, approximately 80,000 Jews from around the world have opened aliyah files through the Jewish Agency’s Global Aliyah Center, which operates with the support of the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration. Of those, approximately 20,000 have been from France, including roughly 2,800 applications opened since the beginning of 2026, a nearly 30% increase compared to the same period last year.

Upon landing at Ben Gurion Airport, the new olim were welcomed at a festive ceremony attended by family members, representatives of the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and the Jewish Agency, supporters of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem and members of Israeli youth movements, who greeted them with Israeli flags, music, dancing and celebration.

“It’s so moving to see young families choosing to make aliyah to Israel, especially now. They are choosing to raise their children here, in the State of Israel, the home of the Jewish people,” said Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer. “Over the past few years, we have led a series of reforms designed to make the aliyah and integration process smoother, including programs for students, the streamlining of professional licensing, housing solutions and more. All of these are meant to help newcomers integrate quickly into Israeli society and the workforce. But above and beyond all the reforms and changes stands the great Israeli spirit and that depends on all of us, on each and every one of us. Welcome to Israel.”

“Aliyah is the growth engine of the State of Israel. Seeing children excited to board the plane in France and stepping off it as Israeli citizens, alongside parents who choose to start a new life here despite all the challenges, is a reminder of the power of Zionism,” said chairman of the Jewish Agency, Almog. “Every family that arrives strengthens the State of Israel, and our mission is to accompany them from the very first moment and ensure they feel that this is their home.”

“The increase in aliyah from France at this time is deeply moving for Israel and especially encouraging given the country’s ongoing security challenges,” said president of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem Jürgen Bühler, Ph.D. “We are honored to support this new wave of Jewish olim, who will make meaningful contributions to Israel’s economy, society and cultural life.”

The Jewish Agency for Israel
About & contact the publisher
The Jewish Agency for Israel The Jewish Agency for Israel
The Jewish Agency for Israel has been working since 1929 to secure a vibrant Jewish future. It was instrumental in founding and building the State of Israel and continues to serve as the main link between the Jewish state and Jewish communities everywhere. This global partnership has enabled it to address the Jewish people’s greatest challenges in every generation. Today, the Jewish Agency connects the global Jewish family—bringing Jews to Israel and Israel to Jews—by providing meaningful Israel engagement and facilitating aliyah. It also strives to build a better society in Israel and beyond by energizing young Israelis and their worldwide peers to rediscover a collective sense of Jewish purpose. The Jewish Agency continues to be the Jewish world’s first responder, prepared to address emergencies in Israel and to rescue Jews from countries where they are at risk.
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