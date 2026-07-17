Israeli teens take the UN stage for World Youth Skills Day

Ten Israeli teens performed six songs at U.N. headquarters in New York City on July 16 as part of World Youth Skills Day, whose 2026 theme, “Skills for a Shared Future,” calls on young people to help shape a world being reshaped by artiicial intelligence.

The Tzofim Friendship Caravan, now in the middle of its annual summer tour of North America, performed “Shir HaTzofim,” “One Day,” “Eretz Eretz,” “There Will Come A Day” and “Viva La Vida”, among other numbers, for more than 50 people.

Before the show, the group sat down with Dr. Felipe Paullier, the U.N.'s assistant secretary-general for Youth Affairs and, at 32 years old, its youngest senior official as part of a series of events to mark World Youth Skills Day 2026.

Paullier, a physician, hails from Uruguay, and is the first to hold this new position at the United Nations. The conversation between the former head of the Uruguayan Youth Institute and the Tzofim Caravan performers covered how AI is likely to change adolescence and childhood, what role young people should have in global institutions and what role they can play as young Israelis in the years following the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israelk on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said: “Israel’s young generation is one of our nation’s greatest strengths. Today, their talent, spirit and love for their country were on full display. Through productive conversation and an inspiring musical performance, they reminded everyone that Israel is a vibrant, creative and diverse society. Today, we learn once again that culture has the power to build bridges.”

Yaniv Biran, CEO of Tzofim North America, said “this peer-to-peer moment between our members and the youngest senior official at the U.N. is significant. It let the voices of young Israelis be truly heard in a room where they’re often sidelined.”

Every summer, supported by Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA), the Tzofim Friendship Caravan visits Jewish communities across North America, serving as a living bridge between Israel and the Diaspora. It is a cherished experience for families, summer camps and community centers; a tradition that fosters pride, friendship and shared identity.

The Tzofim Friendship Caravan performed at the United Nations as part of its summer-long tour across North America. Performances have already taken place in more than 50 communities, synagogues and summer camps, including in New Orleans, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Baltimore and Columbus, Ohio.