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Israeli teens take the UN stage for World Youth Skills Day

“Culture has the power to build bridges,” said Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the world body.

Tzofim North America
Israeli teen members of the Tzofim Friendship Caravan perform at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York City on July 16, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Tzofim, the Friendship Caravan.
Israeli teen members of the Tzofim Friendship Caravan perform at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York City on July 16, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Tzofim, the Friendship Caravan.
(July 17, 2026 / Tzofim Friendship Caravan)

Ten Israeli teens performed six songs at U.N. headquarters in New York City on July 16 as part of World Youth Skills Day, whose 2026 theme, “Skills for a Shared Future,” calls on young people to help shape a world being reshaped by artiicial intelligence.

The Tzofim Friendship Caravan, now in the middle of its annual summer tour of North America, performed “Shir HaTzofim,” “One Day,” “Eretz Eretz,” “There Will Come A Day” and “Viva La Vida”, among other numbers, for more than 50 people.

Before the show, the group sat down with Dr. Felipe Paullier, the U.N.'s assistant secretary-general for Youth Affairs and, at 32 years old, its youngest senior official as part of a series of events to mark World Youth Skills Day 2026.

Paullier, a physician, hails from Uruguay, and is the first to hold this new position at the United Nations. The conversation between the former head of the Uruguayan Youth Institute and the Tzofim Caravan performers covered how AI is likely to change adolescence and childhood, what role young people should have in global institutions and what role they can play as young Israelis in the years following the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israelk on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said: “Israel’s young generation is one of our nation’s greatest strengths. Today, their talent, spirit and love for their country were on full display. Through productive conversation and an inspiring musical performance, they reminded everyone that Israel is a vibrant, creative and diverse society. Today, we learn once again that culture has the power to build bridges.”

Yaniv Biran, CEO of Tzofim North America, said “this peer-to-peer moment between our members and the youngest senior official at the U.N. is significant. It let the voices of young Israelis be truly heard in a room where they’re often sidelined.”

Every summer, supported by Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA), the Tzofim Friendship Caravan visits Jewish communities across North America, serving as a living bridge between Israel and the Diaspora. It is a cherished experience for families, summer camps and community centers; a tradition that fosters pride, friendship and shared identity.

The Tzofim Friendship Caravan performed at the United Nations as part of its summer-long tour across North America. Performances have already taken place in more than 50 communities, synagogues and summer camps, including in New Orleans, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Baltimore and Columbus, Ohio.

Tzofim North America
About & contact the publisher
Tzofim North America Tzofim North America
Tzofim North America has roots that go back as far as the 1960s. The organization fosters a deep Zionist connection to Israel through its teen-led, Hebrew-speaking youth movement, as well as its immersive experiences and long-term opportunities to explore life in Israel.

Each week, Tzofim North America serves more than 5,200 youth in its 29 Tzabar chapters, representing diverse communities led by volunteers. Through its Garin Tzabar program, Tzofim North America supports hundreds of young adults each year who choose to make aliyah and serve as lone soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces.

Tzofim North America also operates immersive summer programs, including "Chetz V’Keshet" and "Tzababa" teen trips to Israel, the Delegation to Poland, as well as U.S.-based programs, including Camp Machane B’Yachad, a teen delegation to Jewish summer camps and the renowned Friendship Caravan tour.
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