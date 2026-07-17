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News   Israel News

Colombia to pull out of ICJ case against Israel

Bogotá’s incoming government has also pledged to restore full ties with Jerusalem.

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Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar meets Colombia’s incoming foreign minister Omar Bola Escobar in Washington on July 14, 2026. Credit: Shmulik Almany/Israeli Foreign Ministry.
Colombia’s Foreign Minister-designate Omar Bula (left) and Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar meet in Washington on July 14, 2026. Photo by Shmulik Almany/Israeli Foreign Ministry.
(July 17, 2026 / JNS)

Colombia’s president-elect, Abelardo de la Espriella, is withdrawing his country’s support for South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, a move confirmed by Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Friday.

The announcement followed a meeting in Washington on Wednesday between Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Colombia’s incoming foreign minister, Omar Bula.

According to the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, de la Espriella’s office said Colombia would “return to a responsible position in the international arena,” including by ending its participation in the ICJ proceedings, when he takes office.

South Africa lodged the case in late 2023, accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention through its military campaign against Hamas in Gaza. Israel has rejected the allegations as baseless, arguing that its campaign targeted Hamas following the terrorist group’s attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

In May, the ICJ granted South Africa’s request for additional time, extending the proceedings by three years. The U.N.’s principal judicial body has given Pretoria until Nov. 22, 2027, to file its reply, with Israel’s rejoinder due by May 22, 2029.

Since late 2023, the ICJ has been hearing South Africa’s case.

During their meeting, Sa’ar and Bula agreed to fully restore diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries and exchange ambassadors.

According to Israel’s Foreign Ministry, Bula said Colombia intends to open an embassy in Jerusalem, recognizing the city as Israel’s capital. The Foreign Ministry said preparations are already underway to appoint a new ambassador to Bogotá following Sa’ar’s telephone conversation with de la Espriella in June.

Colombia has traditionally been one of Israel’s closest allies in Latin America. Relations deteriorated sharply under outgoing President Gustavo Petro, who severed diplomatic ties with Israel in May 2024 over the war against Hamas in Gaza and ordered Colombia’s intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the ICJ.

Israel recalled its ambassador to Bogotá in June 2024, while Colombia’s ambassador to Israel completed her term and departed Jerusalem later that month.

The Foreign Ministry said the latest agreements are intended to ensure that the historic relationship between Israel and Colombia is restored quickly after de la Espriella is inaugurated on Aug. 7.

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