UJA-Federation of New York donates $1.3 million to build Shalva Sharabi Family Center

UJA-Federation of New York will donate $1.3 million to help build the Shalva Sharabi Family Center in Ashkelon. Since the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, UJA has allocated more than $320 million to provide essential support to the people of Israel.

The new center will be named in memory of Eli Sharabi’s family: his wife, Lianne, 48, and their daughters Noya, 16, and Yahel, 13. All three were murdered by terrorists that day. Eli was kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7 and held captive in Gaza for 491 days.

“After returning home to unimaginable loss, Eli Sharabi made a decision that embodies the very best of the human spirit. He chose not only to remember—he chose to build—to honor the caring, the commitment, the compassion of his wife and daughters by creating something that will bring dignity, care and hope to families who need it most,” said Linda Mirels, president of UJA-Federation of New York.﻿

“Shalva was not an abstract idea to my family; it was part of our lives,” said Sharabi. “Lianne believed deeply in dignity and inclusion, and Noya volunteered with people with disabilities for years. I chose to transform memory into action. I want to dedicate something in their memory at Shalva. That’s what they would have wanted.”

“On behalf of UJA and the New York Jewish community, we are honored to stand with Eli and contribute to building the Shalva Sharabi Family Center. Together, we will honor the memory of his family and create a space where children and their families can access the urgent services they desperately need,” said Eric S. Goldstein, CEO of UJA-Federation of New York.

In direct response to the growing needs of families coping with disabilities in Israel’s southern communities, the Shalva Sharabi Family Center will serve as a comprehensive regional hub for diagnostic, therapeutic and family support services.

For families from the Southern Gaza Envelope and surrounding areas, including Sderot, Netivot and Ofakim, access to professional evaluations has long been a major barrier. The center will provide comprehensive evaluations for children and adults, ensuring that individuals of all ages receive accurate diagnoses and timely access to services.

Its diagnostic approach integrates both disability-related needs and trauma-related symptoms, reflecting the reality that developmental, emotional and PTSD-driven challenges now overlap for many children and adults. Beyond assessment, the center will provide a continuum of therapeutic and rehabilitative services to promote development and well-being; comprehensive family support programming; and a dedicated resilience and trauma-response track for individuals and families experiencing ongoing emotional distress and impaired functioning.

