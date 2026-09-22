United Hatzalah treats critically wounded man after shooting attack near Neve Tzuf

United Hatzalah first responders provided emergency medical treatment to a man in his 30s who sustained critical penetrating injuries in a shooting attack near Neve Tzuf.

Yehuda Arad, United Hatzalah first responder, who arrived while the shooting incident was still active, recalled:

“We arrived while the incident was still active. We waited until we were permitted by security to safely reach the wounded man. We found a man in his 30s inside his vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. We immediately began providing emergency medical treatment and controlling the bleeding.”

Following initial treatment at the scene, the patient was evacuated in critical condition to Beilinson Hospital.

United Hatzalah teams remain prepared to provide additional medical assistance as required.

Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.