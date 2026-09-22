More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
The Wire

United Hatzalah treats critically wounded man after shooting attack near Neve Tzuf

United Hatzalah Medic Yehuda Arad arrived at an active shooting incident where a 30-year-old man was critically injured.

United Hatzalah
United Hatzalah medic at the shooting incident at Neve Tzuf
United Hatzalah medic at the shooting incident at Neve Tzuf. Credit: Courtesy of United Hatzalah.
“We immediately began providing emergency medical treatment and controlling the bleeding.”
(Sept. 22, 2026 / United Hatzalah)

United Hatzalah first responders provided emergency medical treatment to a man in his 30s who sustained critical penetrating injuries in a shooting attack near Neve Tzuf.

Yehuda Arad, United Hatzalah first responder, who arrived while the shooting incident was still active, recalled:

“We arrived while the incident was still active. We waited until we were permitted by security to safely reach the wounded man. We found a man in his 30s inside his vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. We immediately began providing emergency medical treatment and controlling the bleeding.”

Following initial treatment at the scene, the patient was evacuated in critical condition to Beilinson Hospital.

United Hatzalah teams remain prepared to provide additional medical assistance as required.

Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.

About & contact the publisher
United Hatzalah
United Hatzalah of Israel is the largest independent, nonprofit, fully volunteer emergency medical service organization that provides the fastest emergency medical first response throughout Israel. Its free services are available to all people, regardless of race, religion or national origin. United Hatzalah has more than 5,000 volunteers across the country, available around the clock—24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. With the help of GPS technology and iconic ambucycles, its network of volunteers has an average response time of less than three minutes. Its mission is to arrive at the scene of medical emergencies as soon as possible and provide the patient with professional and appropriate medical aid until an ambulance arrives, resulting in more lives saved.
EXPLORE JNS
New Hampshire State House
U.S. News
New Hampshire travel office promotes event, on Yom Kippur, with anti-genocide group that defends ‘Palestine’
The online “peace and justice” conversation is to focus on “U.S. militarism and racism” and is listed on the official website of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
September 20, 2026 11:32 AM
JNS Staff
Family and friends attend the funeral of Netanel Shakron, who was murdered in a shooting attack at the Ein Raya spring near Neve Tzuf in Samaria, at the cemetery of his community of Alei Zahav, Sept. 22, 2026. Photo by Hilel Ben Or/Flash90.
Israel News
Family members eulogize Israeli terror victim Netanel Shukrun, father of six
Shukrun’s eldest son, Yoav, who was with him during the fatal attack, recounted how his father saved his life, urging him to run.
September 22, 2026 04:17 AM
JNS Staff
The skyline of downtown Belleville, Ontario, on the eastern end of Lake Ontario, July 2011. Credit: P199 via Wikimedia Commons.
World News
Police officer wounded in shooting outside synagogue in Belleville, Ontario, on Yom Kippur
“Canada’s government will do everything in our power to support law enforcement in ensuring that the perpetrator is held accountable,” said Premier Mark Carney.
Sept. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Film, Camera, Movie
U.S. News
Richmond film festival doubles down on Israeli films after it was boycotted last year
“I’m on high alert,” the festival founder told JNS, after anti-Israel activists targeted the event in 2025.
Sept. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Breaking News
05:48
Herzog invites public to President’s Residence for Sukkot
05:27
Board of Peace: ‘All parties’ must fulfill Gaza plan commitments
05:24
Katz warns of Hamas plan to kidnap Israelis
05:05
Somaliland mission highlights Huckabee appearance at Jerusalem event
04:44
Sa’ar slams Miliband over silence on Samaria terror attack
04:33
Netanyahu offers condolences to UAE over death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
04:24
Israel holds memorial for soldiers killed in Yom Kippur War
04:22
Canadian Jewish groups demand action after Belleville synagogue shooting
04:01
Arab Israeli sentenced after filming Gallant’s home for Iranian agent
03:42
B’nai Brith Canada calls synagogue shooting a ‘wake-up call’
03:28
Ben-Gvir: Samaria terrorist must face death penalty
03:21
Iran’s Pezeshkian departs for UN General Assembly
03:01
Samaria: Hundreds attend funeral of Israeli father murdered on Yom Kippur eve
02:41
Israel Football Association blasts Ireland manager over ‘genocide’ remark
02:19
After Trump meeting, Mamdani renews support for arresting Netanyahu
02:19
Israel FM: Canada synagogue shooting is ‘further escalation’ in antisemitism crisis
01:59
Poilievre: Canadian Jews must live ‘free from terror’ after synagogue shooting
01:38
Magen David Adom treats 3,322 people over Yom Kippur
01:18
IDF strikes Hamas infrastructure after explosive hits engineering vehicle
08:50
Trump: Tehran wants a deal but is ‘not ready’
08:18
Huckabee: International media may be Israel’s ‘toughest enemy’
07:51
Arsonist targets German synagogue ahead of Yom Kippur
07:20
UN Watch chief accuses Francesca Albanese of ‘messiah-like’ rhetoric
06:49
French TV channel apologizes for simulated attack on Tel Aviv
06:20
Iran rebuilding site linked to past nuclear weapons research
05:49
Nahal troops arrest 230 wanted Palestinians in Judea and Samaria
05:22
Israeli FM discusses ties with Hungarian counterpart
04:50
Unseasonable September rain falls across Israel
04:18
Likud slams High Court ruling banning real-time voter reporting
03:50
100,000 attend Selichot prayers at Western Wall
03:19
Rabbinical group: Tel Aviv ban on segregated prayer violates religious freedom
02:51
Ireland to boycott Eurovision again in 2027 over Gaza
02:34
Abbas to address UN by video after US denies visa
02:21
Israel to offer free public transport on Election Day
01:37
Israel arrests Palestinian ‘Press TV’ journalist on suspicion of ties to Iran
01:05
IDF kills Oct. 7 Nukhba commander, Hamas naval commander
18:19
Texas Air National Guard F-16 plane crashes in Michigan, pilot ejects safely
17:31
Muslim student group decries screening of ‘Run Hide Fight: Infidels’ at Vanderbilt
16:19
US approves potential $24.3 billion F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia
15:18
‘Detroit News’ endorses Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate race
14:36
North Carolina man arrested for threatening AJC, AIPAC leaders
14:20
IDF says it killed two Hamas terrorists
14:13
Dem Michigan Senate nominee’s imam scrubs sermons from Youtube, including one praising Hamas leader
13:35
Jon Kyl, pro-Israel former Senate majority whip, dies at 84
13:00
Ireland says it plans to boycott Eurovision next year due to Israel’s involvement
12:42
At least two Jews among those named to U.S. agency health panel
12:07
US officials say they’re probing if Iran to blame for cyberattacks on Texas-bound tankers
10:47
Manhattan Institute sues Mamdani admin for release of documents on Jewish issues
10:01
‘Much appreciation’ to Israel for killing Hamas terrorist who abducted Omer Neutra, GOP NY gubernatorial candidate says
09:58
NY state rep calls on police to protect Netanyahu during his UN visit
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
Jews must stop cowering and start fighting back
September 17, 2026 04:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Eliezer Avraham
Opinion
The Indian Jewish general who shaped the birth of Bangladesh
Eliezer Avraham