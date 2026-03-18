United Hatzalah of Israel is the largest independent, nonprofit, fully volunteer emergency medical service organization that provides the fastest emergency medical first response throughout Israel. Its free services are available to all people, regardless of race, religion or national origin. United Hatzalah has more than 5,000 volunteers across the country, available around the clock—24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. With the help of GPS technology and iconic ambucycles, its network of volunteers has an average response time of less than three minutes. Its mission is to arrive at the scene of medical emergencies as soon as possible and provide the patient with professional and appropriate medical aid until an ambulance arrives, resulting in more lives saved.