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United Hatzalah

United Hatzalah of Israel is the largest independent, nonprofit, fully volunteer emergency medical service organization that provides the fastest emergency medical first response throughout Israel. Its free services are available to all people, regardless of race, religion or national origin. United Hatzalah has more than 5,000 volunteers across the country, available around the clock—24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. With the help of GPS technology and iconic ambucycles, its network of volunteers has an average response time of less than three minutes. Its mission is to arrive at the scene of medical emergencies as soon as possible and provide the patient with professional and appropriate medical aid until an ambulance arrives, resulting in more lives saved.
United Hatzalah Operation Roaring Lion
The Wire
Amid the relentless sound of sirens comes the joy of a baby’s first cry
Enemies may try to subdue us through fear of missile and terror attacks, but they’ve miscalculated our resilience.
Mar. 17, 2026
United Hatzalah, Bar Kuperstein
The Wire
Former hostage Bar Kuperstein inducted as EMT at United Hatzalah Miami gala
Another highlight of the evening was a panel discussion between Yossi Cohen and Mike Pompeo titled, “How Spycraft Changed the Middle East.”
Dec. 19, 2025
United Hatzalah Volunteer EMTs
The Wire
United Hatzalah surges to 8,000 volunteers, welcoming 1,000 new members in 2024
“It is inspiring to see how so many people from all walks of life come together to selflessly save lives,” said Eli Beer, founder and president.
Nov. 27, 2024
Dr. Tamar Schlezinger
The Wire
United Hatzalah volunteer to light torch on Independence Day
Dr. Tamar Schlezinger is being honored for her work on Oct. 7 when she stayed on the phone with two children for 12 hours after their parents’ murder.
May. 6, 2024
Team United Hatzalah, Jerusalem Marathon
The Wire
United Hatzalah first responders, supporters participate in Jerusalem Marathon
This year’s marathon theme paid tribute to security forces and rescue teams, including those who saved lives on Oct. 7.
Mar. 10, 2024
United Hatzalah Mini-Vance EMS Vehicle
The Wire
Former Middle East envoy donates mini-ambulance to Israeli EMS team
The vehicle, gifted by former U.S. official Jason Greenblatt and family, will be operated by a volunteer Arab first-responder—specifically, a woman.
Feb. 22, 2024
Pompeos Visit United Hatzalah HQ 1
The Wire
Mike and Susan Pompeo visit Jerusalem headquarters of United Hatzalah
“The volunteers that serve do remarkable work, and it’s the power of this great nation of Israel,” said the former U.S. secretary of state.
Feb. 14, 2024
United Hatzalah set a table for the hostages still being held by Hamas. Photo by Peter Halmagyi.
The Wire
United Hatzalah of Israel raises $18 million at fourth annual Miami benefit event
Noa Kirel, Matisyahu, Idan Raichal, Dr. Miriam Adelson, Ambassador David Friedman, were just some of the names in attendance.
Dec. 22, 2023
“Symphony of the Stars”
The Wire
Jewish performers boost United Hatzalah at ‘Symphony of the Stars’
The goal of the concert was to pay tribute to first responders, as well as celebrate Jewish unity and pride.
Dec. 17, 2023
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