Witkoff heading to ‘Gaza area,’ says State Dept

( July 23, 2025 / JNS)

U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff was said to be heading to the region on Tuesday afternoon as Washington and other mediators were awaiting the Hamas terrorist group’s response to the latest ceasefire proposal.

“In my conversation with the Secretary [of State Marco Rubio], he has noted that Special Envoy Witkoff is heading to the region now, to the Gaza area,” State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters at a briefing in Washington on Tuesday afternoon.

“We all have, as the president and the secretary and the envoy, a strong hope that we will come forward with another ceasefire, as well as a humanitarian corridor for aid to flow,” Bruce continued.

When pressed as to where exactly Witkoff was heading, she said that Rubio had not given her any specifics during their “very quick” call.

“We have many, many partners there, many allies,” Bruce stated. “When it comes to the specific location of the envoy, I do not have that, but it’s in a dynamic to where we’re looking to finalize this arrangement.”

Shortly after the press briefing, Axios reported that Witkoff made it clear to the negotiating parties in recent weeks that he would join the talks in Doha, Qatar only if an agreement with Hamas came within reach.

The report, which cited two sources with knowledge of the matter, did not confirm Witkoff’s visit to the region and claimed the envoy would depart for Italy on Wednesday to meet top Qatari and Israeli officials.

The sources said the Rome meet was a sign that a deal could be a matter of days away, and that Witkoff would travel to Doha toward the end of the week to try and secure the deal if sufficient progress was made.

The United States, Israel, Qatar and Egypt are awaiting Hamas’s response to the latest proposal for a hostage release and ceasefire in Gaza. The terrorist group was reportedly expected to give its response by Tuesday evening.

Israel’s Channel 12 News cited Israeli and regional sources as saying that there is a possibility Hamas could agree to the terms, though additional talks would need to be held on the deployment of IDF troops during the truce, as well as how many Palestinian terrorists Jerusalem would free.

The disagreement reportedly focused on the depth of the Israeli buffer zone with the Gaza Strip, as well as Hamas’s demand that Jerusalem commute the sentences of 1,200-plus Palestinian detainees, including 125 who are serving life sentences for deadly terror attacks.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared on Tuesday evening that Israel is “at the closest point to achieving the war’s objectives,” which includes securing the freedom of the 50 hostages who remain in the Gaza Strip 655 days after the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in southern Israel.

During a multi-arena assessment with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and top commanders, Katz stressed “the importance of meeting the war objectives as defined, foremost among them the return of all the hostages and the defeat of the Hamas terrorist group,” his office said.