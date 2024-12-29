More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

This will be ‘important year’ on nuclear issue, Iranian FM says

Abbas Araqchi spoke ahead of a promised U.S. return to “maximum pressure” under Trump.

Then-Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
Then-Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visits International Atomic Energy Agency headquarters in Vienna in April 2021. Photo by Dean Calma/IAEA via Wikimedia Commons.
(Dec. 29, 2024 / JNS)

Tehran’s top diplomat said that on Saturday that 2025 will see significant developments regarding his country’s nuclear program, in a possible acknowledgment of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s vow to apply “maximum pressure” on the Islamic Republic.

“2025 will be an important year regarding Iran’s nuclear issue,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told reporters in Beijing. In statements broadcast on Iranian state television, Araqchi said he had discussed the matter with his Chinese counterpart. He neither mentioned Trump nor elaborated on why 2025 might be pivotal.

Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump’s transition team is weighing two main options to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, including airstrikes.

In 2018, the U.S. under Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement brokered by his predecessor, Barack Obama. Under that deal, Iran had committed to scale back uranium enrichment—an activity that can produce materials for nuclear weapons—in exchange for relief from U.S. and U.N. economic sanctions.

Trump snapped the sanctions back on, applying what he described on several occasions as “maximum pressure” on Tehran to drop its nuclear program and abandon its sponsorship of terrorism.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran has become the only non-nuclear state to have uranium enriched to 60%, a short technical step from the military-grade level.

The U.K., France, and Germany earlier this month called on Tehran to “reverse its nuclear escalation,” saying that there is no “credible civilian justification” for the amount of highly enriched uranium it is stockpiling.

On Saturday, the Iranian rial hit a record low against the U.S. dollar, reflecting uncertainty ahead of Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

The rial plummeted to 820,500 per dollar on the unofficial market. Since Trump’s election in November, the rial has depreciated by about 18%.

Middle East Iran Terrorism
EXPLORE JNS
The parents of Omer Neutra, Ronen and Orna, at a rally calling for the release of the Israeli hostages held captive by Hamas in Gaza, marking 435 days since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, Dec. 14, 2024. Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
U.S. News
For Omer Neutra’s parents, 9/11 and Oct. 7 are forever linked
“Our job is to tell the true story and remember who were the victims and how just are the war Israel conducted and the war America and Israel are conducting in Iran against the source of the evil.”
September 11, 2026 06:02 AM
Jonathan D. Salant
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal Herzog, visit the Gvanim School in the Mateh Asher Regional Council in northern Israel, on the first day of the school year, Sept. 1, 2026. Photo by Sharon Leibel/Flash90.
Israel News
In Rosh Hashanah message, Herzog calls for Jewish unity, pride
The Israeli president released his New Year’s greeting to Jewish communities around the world in eight languages.
September 11, 2026 01:52 AM
JNS Staff
Herzog Lipstadt
U.S. News
More than 5,000 leaders, public figures sign letter rejecting ‘genocide’ accusation against Israel
“It’s an hour of crisis,” Deborah Lipstadt, former U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, told JNS. “I think it’s a time when you have to try every avenue.”
Sept. 9, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman, Izzy Salant
Blinken
U.S. News
‘Complete fiction,’ Blinken says of ‘Haaretz’ report on Oct. 7 hostage offer
“For the record, this is false,” the former U.S. secretary of state wrote in response to a social media post about the article.
Sept. 9, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Breaking News
06:32
Netanyahu marks 25 years since 9/11: ‘We will defeat terror’
06:22
Ahead of Rosh Hashanah, MDA tallies 2 million emergency calls
06:11
Israeli forces arrest terrorist near Ramallah planning imminent attack
05:33
Sacha Baron Cohen to star in Tarantino’s first play
04:52
Top Fatah official says Palestinian elections will be delayed
04:44
Israeli security forces slay Hamas Khan Yunis Brigade commander
04:40
IDF thwarts preparations to smuggle weapons near Jordanian border
04:11
Rubio marks one year since Charlie Kirk killing
03:35
Dermer denies alleged pre-Oct. 7 Netanyahu-UAE warning call
03:10
Galilee tech education hub opens in Tel-Hai with Isaac Herzog
02:29
Herzog: On 9/11, Israel stands with America, its ‘greatest ally and friend’
02:08
Switzerland releases dossier on Josef Mengele
01:48
Trump has ‘no regrets’ over Iran war
01:18
US forces redirected 96 commercial vessels as part of Iran blockade
00:59
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel complex, consolidating security zone in Lebanon
00:07
IDF kills Hamas Nukhba terrorist who infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7
23:03
IDF conducts pre-holiday surprise exercise in Judea and Samaria
22:27
Israel’s population reaches 10.3 million ahead of Jewish New Year
15:37
New sports-betting ad featuring Sydney Sweeney plays Israeli national anthem
14:54
Saudi oil production falls to lowest level since Gulf War
14:54
Report: Iran resumes ballistic missile production
13:54
Houthis capture Red Sea port of Mokha
13:25
Israelis to get official travel direction on Thai laws, culture, deputy head of Israeli embassy says
13:17
New Jersey to ‘strengthen security’ around houses of worship during Jewish High Holidays, Gov. Mikie Sherrill says
13:09
Algeria to sever diplomatic ties with UAE
12:33
Multiple Muslim countries condemn Netanyahu’s entry into Syria
12:26
Construction observed at Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain, UN-affiliated nuclear watchdog says
08:59
Suspected Ebola patient to be isolated at Jerusalem hospital
08:59
Israel taps new point man for strained Turkey relations
08:48
Israel, Cyprus advance emergency-response cooperation
08:36
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange market value tops $1 trillion
07:48
Israel: Hamas praise for UK sanctions a ‘glaring warning’
07:22
Israel Border Police arrests infiltrators ahead of Jewish holidays
07:02
Israel forces seal Palestinian tunnel discovered north of Jerusalem
06:38
Katz: Any Iranian attack will bring blows Tehran ‘has not yet suffered’
06:22
Haniyeh’s sister testifies in terror-incitement trial over post-Oct. 7 messages
06:02
Missing Samaria man found safe after entering Palestinian village
05:48
Samaria: Search underway for missing Ariel resident
05:33
IDF commander says Beit Hanun tunnel network destroyed
05:12
Israeli FM thanks Farage for Reform UK’s backing of the Jewish state
04:51
US: South Lebanon does not belong to regional actors or militias
04:32
Herzog visits Galilee apiary ahead of Rosh Hashanah
04:19
MK Son Har-Melech hails killing of Hamas terrorist tied to husband’s murder
04:11
Israel marks three decades of National Health Insurance Law
03:51
IDF highlights Hezbollah use of Lebanese schools for military activity
03:31
Syria condemns Netanyahu’s Mount Hermon visit
03:03
IDF rejects Guterres’s criticism of Lebanon operations
03:01
Israeli Diaspora affairs minister dismisses UK sanctions, takes swipe at foreign secretary
02:53
IDF, Shin Bet strike three Hamas weapons depots in Gaza
02:40
Likud accuses Mohammed Dahlan of being behind disputed ‘Haaretz’ report
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
A referendum on Netanyahu or his opponents?
September 10, 2026 05:15 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Yisrael Medad. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
A Rosh Hashanah message for Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo and friends
Yisrael Medad
Mark Levin. Credit: Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons.
Guest Contributor
Attempt to throw Netanyahu under the bus
Mark Levin