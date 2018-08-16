Iranian vice president: US trying to force ‘surrender’ with renewed sanctions

Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri blamed the United States this week for attempting to make Iran “surrender” by re-imposing sanctions on the country that were lifted under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, according to the Fars News Agency.

Sanctions were renewed on Aug. 6.

“As most of the Iranian elites have stated, negotiations with the U.S. is not acceptable in the current period of time given the hostile and disrespectful policies of the U.S. administration against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Jahangiri said in a meeting with university professors, according to the Fars Iranian news agency.

“When the U.S. wants to negotiate with a party, they determine their main goals, and then they won’t retreat even a step away from these goals; they demand the other party to pay a privilege immediately; and if the other party refuses to comply with them, they start to make a fuss, so the other party would surrender,” added the Iranian vice president.

Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would meet with Iranian leaders without preconditions. The regime rejected the offer as “a dream.”

Additional U.S. sanctions on Iran are expected to take effect on Nov. 5.