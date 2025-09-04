More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Islamic Jihad leader said to be stepping up security in Egypt

According to Arab media reports, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the leader of Islamic Jihad, is spending most of his time in Egypt, with Cairo warning against any attempt on his life amid growing Israeli threats.

Sep. 4, 2025
Shachar Kleiman
In this handout photo provided by the Iranian Leader Press Office, Ismail Haniyeh (R), head of the political bureau of Hamas, and Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, meet with Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran (not pictured), before noon on July 30, 2024 in Tehran, Iran. Handout photo by the Iranian Supreme Leader's Press Office via Getty Images.
In this handout photo provided by the Iranian Leader Press Office, Ismail Haniyeh (R), head of the political bureau of Hamas, and Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, meet with Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran (not pictured), before noon on July 30, 2024 in Tehran, Iran. Handout photo by the Iranian Supreme Leader’s Press Office via Getty Images.

The Qatari newspaper Al-Araby al-Jadeed reported on Wednesday that senior figures from Palestinian terrorist organizations abroad, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, have adopted stricter security precautions following Israel’s threats of targeted assassinations.

According to Arab media reports, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the leader of the Palestinian terrorist organization Islamic Jihad, is spending most of his time in Egypt.

An Egyptian source told the London-based Al-Araby al-Jadeed that Cairo had cautioned against any attack on Al-Nakhalah, who is in the Egyptian capital almost permanently due to the rising threat of an Israeli strike.

The source added that Egypt, as part of its mediation role in negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza, recently received a request to provide Al-Nakhalah with semi-permanent housing. Meanwhile, a source from Islamic Jihad’s office in Lebanon refused to comment, saying the terrorist organization does not respond to such reports.

The newspaper said there is concern that senior officials could be targeted during visits to Egypt as part of talks with Egyptian intelligence. It also reported that several Hamas leaders left their headquarters in Lebanon because of ongoing Israeli strikes there, fearing they too could be killed.

A senior Hamas figure told Al-Araby al-Jadeed that the terrorist organization had received warnings from officials in several countries where members of the terrorist organization’s political bureau reside. According to the source, these governments advised them to implement stricter security protocols and deploy more guards.

The Hamas official also revealed that Turkey has recently taken tougher measures regarding the protection of senior Hamas operatives on its soil, including several prisoners released in the latest hostage deal.

Just last week, Hamas’s internal security wing issued a “security warning” to its leaders abroad about Israeli attempts to assassinate them.

The warning claimed that Israel was deliberately spreading rumors of planned killings to create psychological and media confusion and to prepare public opinion ahead of potential future assassinations.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Middle East
Shachar Kleiman
Shachar Kleiman Shachar Kleiman
Shachar Kleiman is an Arab affairs correspondent for Israel Hayom.
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin