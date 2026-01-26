More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Italy calls for EU to label IRGC a terrorist group over protest killings

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar praised Rome’s announcement as an “important statement.”

JNS Staff
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani arrives at the Basilica of Saints Ambrose and Charles in Rome for a mass in memory of the victims of the Crans-Montana fire, Jan. 9, 2026. Photo by Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images.
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani arrives at the Basilica of Saints Ambrose and Charles in Rome for a mass in memory of the victims of the Crans-Montana fire, Jan. 9, 2026. Photo by Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images.
(Jan. 26, 2026 / JNS)

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Monday stated he would be asking the European Union to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist group, in response to Tehran’s massacre of thousands of anti-regime protesters in recent weeks.

“The losses suffered by the civilian population during the protests demand a clear response,” tweeted Tajani, who also serves as deputy premier in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s governing coalition.

“At the European foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels on Thursday, I will propose, in coordination with other partners, the inclusion of the Revolutionary Guards on the list of terror groups, as well as individual sanctions against those responsible for these heinous acts,” he added.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar praised Tajani’s announcement as an “important statement,” calling on Brussels “to make the necessary and moral decision to designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization” in a post on X.

Sa’ar on Jan. 14 urged France to back E.U. designation of the IRGC. Sa’ar made the appeal during a phone call with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, according to a statement from Jerusalem’s top diplomat.

“For decades, the IRGC has acted to spread terror and destabilization in the Middle East and beyond,” stated Sa’ar. “Now, they are leading the murderous repression of the Iranian people, who are fighting for their freedom.”

The minister continued: “Designating the IRGC as a terrorist organization by the E.U. would be both a moral and an effective step, and would send a clear message to the Iranian people: We hear your voice. You are not alone.”

The United States designated the IRGC a foreign terrorist organization in 2019, but the European Union has resisted similar measures despite ongoing debate among member states.

Iran Europe Terrorism
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Hamas Attack on Israel, Oct. 7
Israel News
Israel has slain 2,561 terrorists who invaded on Oct. 7—report
A special unit has been hunting down all those who took part in the Hamas-led massacre; several hundred more remain alive.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Undercover Israel Border Police officers. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Beersheva terror plot foiled, security forces say
Four Israelis from the Negev charged on suspicion of planning to attack the city’s central bus station, area police.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the media aboard Air Force One shortly after departure from Mildenhall Air Force Base in the United Kingdom, en route to Washington, on July 8, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: 1,000 missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at Iran
The president said that the U.S. military has the capacity to wage a full-year war against the Islamic Republic after it threatened to kill him.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Labour MP and challenger for leader of the Labour party, Andy Burnham, reacts as he leaves from Millbank studios in Westminster, central London, on July 2, 2026. Photo by Toby Shepheard/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
British Jewish group ‘concerned’ over Andy Burnham antisemitism remarks
The prime minister-in-waiting said the Labour Party must “do more to put pressure on the Israeli government.”
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers in Southern Lebanon, dismantling Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure, June 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IAF kills Hezbollah terrorist near tunnel entrance in southeastern Lebanon
The Israeli military also eliminated a suspect traveling in a vehicle in a separate incident.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers and tanks from the IDF’s 252nd Division operate in the northern Gaza Strip as the unit completes its months-long mission and hands off to the 99th Division. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF slays two Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza
The operatives were a commander in the Islamist group’s weapons production headquarters and a company commander in the Nuseirat Battalion.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
Buck Sexton: The same trick that fooled millions is happening again
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Buck Sexton, Ep. 229
July 9, 2026 12:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
The trillion-dollar campaign to conquer the West
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Rahm Emanuel and the persistent delusion of failed policies
Jonathan S. Tobin