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Khamenei: ‘Joint American-Zionist plan’ toppled Assad

Tehran has evidence that the “primary conspirator, the main planner, and the central command room” of Assad’s ouster “are in the United States and the Zionist regime.”

Dec. 11, 2024
Erez Linn
Rally In Tehran As Khamenei Delivers Sermon And Praises Slain Hezbollah Leader
Iran’s leader, Ali Khamenei (center), is seen alongside Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (left), Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (second left), Judiciary Chief Mohsen Ejeie (second right) and Hezbollah representative in Iran Abdallah Safieddine reading the Koran during Friday prayers in Tehran, Oct. 4, 2024. Credit: Iranian Supreme Leader’s Press Office.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has claimed Tehran possesses evidence that the United States and Israel orchestrated the collapse of Syria’s Assad regime, according to Iranian state news agency IRNA.

The comments come just days after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad fled to Moscow following the rapid capture of Damascus by opposition forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani, marking a dramatic end to the Assad family’s decades-long rule.

“There should be no doubt that what happened in Syria is the result of a joint American and Zionist plan,” said Khamenei, according to IRNA.

Khamenei went on to state that while a neighboring country—presumably Turkey—had played an evident role in Syria’s situation, the primary responsibility lies with Western powers.

“Yes, the neighboring country of Syria [Turkey] has played a clear role in this matter and continues to do so—this is evident to all—but the primary conspirator, the main planner, and the central command room are in the United States and the Zionist regime,” he said.

“We have evidence. This evidence leaves no room for doubt,” he added.

The statement marks Iran’s first official response to the fall of Assad’s government, which Tehran had supported militarily and financially throughout Syria’s civil war.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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