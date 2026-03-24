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JNS TV   Meira K Show

How media framing shapes coverage of Iran and global conflicts

Mar. 24, 2026
Meira K

How media framing shapes coverage of Iran and global conflicts

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Meira K Show: This video will completely rewire how you read the news by exposing the subtle, almost invisible tricks media outlets use to shape what you believe without ever technically lying. Host Meira K breaks down how headlines manipulate your gut reactions, how “half-truths” hide the real story, and how language, images and repetition quietly steer you toward a narrative, all using real examples from coverage of the Iran war. By the end, you won’t just see bias, you’ll recognize the exact playbook being used on you daily, making this less of a commentary and more of a survival guide for thinking clearly in a manipulated information world.

“The Meira K Show” brings a fresh, unfiltered look at society and politics in Israel and the Middle East. With her trademark energy and candor, she tackles stories too often ignored or distorted by mainstream media—offering clarity, courage and context in real time. Whether it’s breaking news, border tensions, political drama or cultural shifts, Meira delivers the facts and emotion behind the headlines with honesty and heart.

Fast-paced, fearless and fiercely authentic, “The Meira K Show” gives viewers a frontline perspective on Israel’s most pressing challenges and inspiring moments. Each episode captures the urgency of the moment while keeping it grounded in truth and humanity. If you want to stay informed, inspired and connected to the real Israel, this is the show to watch.

See more at: @JNS_TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Iran
Meira K
Meira K Meira K
Meira Kolatch is the host of “The Meira K Show” on JNS TV.
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