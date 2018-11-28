More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Netanyahu praises Orbán and Kurz for contributions to fighting anti-Semitism

According to CNN poll results, 34 percent of Europeans surveyed know just a little or have never heard of the Holocaust, while 20 percent of French people between the ages of 18 and 34 said they had never heard of the Holocaust.

Nov. 28, 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in in Jerusalem on Sept. 17, 2018. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in in Jerusalem on Sept. 17, 2018. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has praised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz for their contribution to the fight against anti-Semitism.

He was reacting to the results of a CNN poll in seven European countries into European attitudes towards Jews showing that a third of Europeans polled said they knew just a little or nothing at all about the Holocaust, more than a quarter believe that Jews have too much influence in business and finance, and nearly one in four said Jews have too much influence in conflict and wars across the world.

According to the polls’ results, 34 percent of Europeans surveyed know just a little or have never heard of the Holocaust, while 20 percent of French people between the ages of 18 and 34 said they had never heard of the Holocaust.

“I’m concerned because I think anti-Semitism is an ancient disease and when it rears its ugly head, it first attacks the Jews. But it never stops with that, and then it sweeps entire societies, as happened obviously in mid-century Europe,” Netanyahu told CNN in an interview. “First in Germany and then throughout all of Europe, and the consequences were horrible.”

He added: “I’m seeing this in Eastern Europe. I saw Viktor Orbán in Hungary—he’s opened up a center against anti-Semitism. I saw Sebastian Kurz in Austria—he just held a conference against anti-Semitism, and that’s encouraging.”

Netanyahu was referring to the opening in Budapest of a new association “Action and Protection League of Europe,” which will fight anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism in all European Union countries. The Hungarian government will provide financial aid to expand the association’s activities to fight anti-Semitism throughout the E.U.

Europe
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin