More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Posters for missing Jewish teen in Toronto reportedly torn down as search continues

“This shows the depravity of the war being waged on Jews,” Deborah Lipstadt, the former U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, stated.

May 26, 2026
Downtown Toronto
Downtown Toronto. Credit: Courtesy of Mark via Wikimedia Commons.
( May 26, 2026 / JNS )

Posters seeking information about a missing 14-year-old Jewish girl in Toronto have reportedly been torn down across the city, according to family members and community activists, as police continue an intensive search for the teenager.

“All the posters we’ve put up to help find our dear Esti are being torn down,” Gigi Rosenberg, who identified herself on social media as the girl’s aunt, wrote online. “It’s heartbreaking and deeply upsetting.”

“Right now, a family and a community are searching for someone they love, and every poster matters,” she wrote. “Removing them doesn’t just take down paper; it removes a chance that someone may see her face and help bring her home.”

The girl, identified by police as Esther, also known as “Esti,” has been missing since May 15. She was last seen near Earl Bales Park in the North York area of Toronto, close to Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West. Authorities stated that she may also go by the name Sylvia.

Toronto police elevated the case to a Priority 1 search—the service’s highest response level—deploying extensive resources, including drones, mounted units and canine teams.

Clayton Campbell, president of the Toronto Police Association, said the designation is rare. According to Campbell, only five of the roughly 3,000 missing-person cases investigated since the start of 2025 have been escalated to Priority 1 status.

Shomrim Toronto, a Jewish volunteer safety patrol organization assisting police in the search, has coordinated hundreds of volunteers to canvass neighborhoods, distribute flyers and review surveillance footage.

Casey Babb, director of The Promised Land Project at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, shared images online showing several missing-person posters that had been ripped down.

“In Toronto, a young Jewish girl named Esther has been missing for over a week,” Babb said. “To make matters worse, people have been ripping down posters about her disappearance, just like they did with the hostage posters after Oct. 7—one of the more appalling things I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Leo Housakos, a Canadian senator from Quebec, condemned the incidents, writing that they were “further proof that it was never about Israel. It has always been about Jew hatred.”

Deborah Lipstadt, the former U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, also denounced the removal of the posters.

“This shows the depravity of the war being waged on Jews,” Lipstadt wrote. “Taking down the posters of a missing girl? This is Jew hatred pure and simple.”

The Israeli Embassy in Canada called the torn-down posters “shocking and disappointing.”

“Jew-hate is getting in the way of a missing girl being brought to safety. In Canada. In 2026,” the embassy stated. “May Esti come home as soon as possible.”

Canada
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. Senate candidate from Maine Graham Platner speaks during a campaign event at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6859 on May 17, 2026, in Portland, Maine. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Dem congressman says Platner’s Nazi tattoo ‘disqualifying,’ says he isn’t endorsing the Republican in the race
Rep. Jake Auchincloss walked back his interview denouncing the Maine Senate challenger on Tuesday, saying that he would support Democrats re-taking the upper house “regardless” of the outcome in the Maine primary.
May 26, 2026
Andrew Bernard
American Flags
U.S. News
Democratic National Committee deletes Memorial Day post after backlash over politicizing fallen US troops
“If we want the moral high ground, we have to be better,” Rep. Jason Crow stated.
May 26, 2026
Myron Demkiw
World News
Arabic, Farsi, Turkish, Urdu but no Hebrew or Yiddish speakers among new class of Toronto police constables
Given criticism of the Toronto police for “their permissive white-glove treatment of hate rallies for almost three years, it would be incumbent on them to actively seek representation from the Jewish community in their rank and file,” Mike Fegelman, of HonestReporting Canada, told JNS.
May 26, 2026
JNS Staff
The opening ceremony of the 2022 Maccabiah Games in Jerusalem on July 14, 2022. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Israel News
2026 Maccabiah to open in Jerusalem with star-studded ceremony
Ticket sales opened this week for the July 1 opening ceremony, featuring leading Israeli and American performers, including pro-Israel advocate Montana Tucker.
May 26, 2026
Howard Blas
Police Car
U.S. News
Queens rally planned after anti-Israel vandalism targets kosher bagel shop
Jewish groups and local leaders are expected to gather in support of the Israeli-owned business as police continue searching for the suspect.
May 26, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Netanyahu Braverman
Israel News
Netanyahu’s chief of staff faces possible indictment for obstructing justice
The indictment is subject to a hearing, according to the Office of the State Attorney. If the decision is made to proceed, Tzachi Braverman will be tried for fraud, breach of trust and obstruction of justice.
May 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Netanyahu
JNS TV / The Quad
Fears emerge over a new possible US–Iran deal
May. 26, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The dark roots of ‘Jewish supremacy’
Moshe Phillips
Senior Contributing Editor
Funny, you don’t look like a Bibi supporter!
Ruthie Blum