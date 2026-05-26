Chicago says anti-Jewish hate crimes are declining in Windy City

Reported anti-Jewish hate crimes in Chicago declined from 79 in 2024 to 47 in 2025, and so far this year, there have been nine recorded in the Windy City, per Chicago Police Department data.

In 2023, the year Brandon Johnson became mayor, Chicago had 50 anti-Jewish hate crimes, and the prior year, before Oct. 7, there were 39, according to a city crime dashboard.

In 2026 so far, there has been one anti-Muslim hate crime—the same number as in 2025. In 2024 there were six, and in 2023, 16, according to police data. In 2022, there were four.

That means that there have been about 7.7 times as many anti-Jewish hate crimes (185) as anti-Muslim ones (24) in Chicago since 2023. There were also five anti-Arab hate crimes recorded in 2024 and five in 2023.

Johnson said on Tuesday that the city was unveiling an “interconnected Chicago strategy” to “strengthen the city’s response to hate incidents and protect the dignity of every Chicagoan by centering collective repair, community engagement and mutual responsibility.”

“The approach integrates recommendations from the Chicago Commission on Human Relations board’s hearing on anti-Jewish hate by establishing a long-term, cross-community governance model that prioritizes combating anti-Jewish hate in its initial phase while building lasting infrastructure to address the needs and safety concerns of communities across Chicago,” the city stated.

“No one stands alone in our city. When one community is targeted by hate, all of Chicago feels the impact,” the mayor stated. “Chicago would not be Chicago without the strength, culture and contributions of every community that calls our city home.”

Developed by the city’s equity and racial justice office, the strategy will include forming a Jewish Engagement Council of up to 24 community leaders.

In 2024, the mayor broke a City Council tie and voted to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. The Consulate General of Israel to the Midwest said at the time that a “divided Chicago City Council adopted a highly controversial resolution calling on Israel to engage in an immediate ceasefire in Gaza” and that the resolution “will have no impact in the Middle East” but “will create more division among communities in Chicago and inspire more antisemitism, as we saw on the floor and in the galleries of City Hall today.”

In March, Jewish leaders in Chicago demanded that the mayor do more to curb Jew-hatred.