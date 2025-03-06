Nir Barkat tells MEPs: ‘We greatly value our relations with the EU’

Nir Barkat, Israel’s minister of economy and industry, Nir Barkat, delivered a presentation on the Jewish state’s import reforms, which aim to strengthening Israel-Europe trade through alignment with E.U. technical regulations, at the European Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday.

Under the slogan “What is good for Europe is good for Israel,” the minister emphasized that the policy shift is intended to simplify the process of importing goods from Europe, reduce administrative barriers and create new market opportunities.

Barkat addressed members of the European Parliament Delegation for relations with Israel during a visit where he also met with European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič and explained how he sees the collaboration between Israel and the European Union going forward.

Israel, he said, aims to foster greater competition and increase product diversity, thus lowering the cost of living for consumers. In turn, European and other exporters aligned with the E.U. regulations can gain more direct and efficient access to Israel’s dynamic market.

The reform touches on four critical sectors: standardization, food, cosmetics and energy labeling.

“We greatly value our relations with the E.U.,” Barkat said, adding that the European Union is Israel’s main trade partner.

“We can learn a lot from Israel, in terms of innovation and defense,” said German MEP Hildegard Bentele, the new chair of the European Parliament Delegation for relations with Israel, who hosted the meeting with the minister.

Barkat also addressed with the MEPs the Iranian threat and Gaza, speaking of the urgent need to have all the hostages return home, ensure that the Strip will no longer pose a terrorist threat to Israel, and eliminate Hamas.

“The Iranian jihadi regime that wants to eliminate Israel is on the path to develop a nuclear bomb,” he said. “We believe them when they say they want to use it and destroy Israel. All seven fronts against Israel are all led by Iran. It used missiles directly to target Israel. A jihadi regime that is not only targeting Israel but is also a threat to the whole world.

“The moderate Arab states are deeply concerned about Iran in the region. Iran has a fingerprint all over the attack of October 7, [2023]. They admitted it, the planning, the funding together with Qatar,” Barkat said.

“The cruelty of the attack we have not seen since the Nazis in the Holocaust, raping women, beheading, playing soccer with soldiers’ heads, burning people alive. They shared this on social media. They were proud of what they did.

“We are determined to secure all of our borders, in Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and to go after all the terrorists in Judea and Samaria,” the minister said.

Peace

“Israel’s DNA is to strives for peace. We made peace with Egypt and Jordan. Four years ago, we had the Abraham Accords. We want to expand these accords with Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and additional Arab states,” Barkat said.

“Israel demonstrated that whenever one of our neighbors wants to have peace with us, we will find a way to do it. We did it before, we will do it again. Israel is waiting for partners to come to the table and join the Abraham Accords,” he added.

Barkat believes that “some Palestinian leaders in the West Bank, who are tired with the situation, may join the Abraham Accords.

“Palestinians should decide: Do they want the West Bank to become Dubai, or another Gaza?” he added, suggesting the establishment of a tribal federation in Judea and Samaria on the model of the United Arab Emirates.

Barkat’s visit followed last week’s meeting of the E.U.-Israel Association Council in the presence of Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

Originally published by the European Jewish Press.