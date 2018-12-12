Pompeo slams UN: ‘The level of accountability on Iran has diminished’

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday for not holding Iran accountable for testing ballistic missiles, thereby violating Security Council resolutions.

“Since 2006, this Council has been telling Iran to stop testing and proliferating ballistic missiles in one form or another,” he said. “From 2010 to 2015, Iran was subject to U.N. Security Council Resolution 1929—the strictest resolution addressing the Iranian ballistic missiles to date.”

That resolution states: “Iran shall not undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, including launches using ballistic-missile technology, and that States shall take … necessary measures to prevent the transfer of technology or technical assistance to Iran related to such activities.”

“Nevertheless, Iran conducted multiple ballistic missile launches between 2010 and 2015, in flagrant violation of that resolution,” said Pompeo.

“So what did we do in response? Did we increase accountability on Iran for serial violations of international law?” asked Pompeo rhetorically. “Quite the opposite. In fact, the level of accountability on Iran has diminished, instead of decreased, while the risk has increased.”

The U.S. top diplomat warned about Iran’s increased use of missiles, including tests such as one earlier this month.

“Iran’s pace of missile activity, including missile launches and tests, did not diminish since the JCPOA. In fact, Iran’s missile testing and missile proliferation is growing,” said Pompeo. “Today, Iran has the largest ballistic missile force in the Middle East. It has more than 10 ballistic-missile systems in its inventory or in development. It has hundreds of missiles which pose a threat to our partners in the region.”

“Iran has exported ballistic missile systems as well, most recently to Yemen. We have hard evidence that Iran is providing missiles, training and support to the Houthis, and the Iranian-Houthi missile force is fully engaged,” he added. “This poses a threat to innocent civilians, including Americans, living in Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, as well as people of all nationalities who travel on civilian aircraft in that region.”

Additionally, Pompeo thanked American allies for sounding the alarm on the Iranian issue.

“The United States is not alone in raising these concerns,” he said. “I’d like to thank France and Germany and the United Kingdom for raising concerns about Iranian missile proliferation to the secretariat.”

“I would also like to thank our partners from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, who are working with U.N. inspectors in recovering material debris of Iranian-supplied missiles, rockets, and UAVs launched into their countries by Houthi forces in Yemen,” he continued.

Pompeo added, “Our Israeli allies have brought further evidence to the Security Council about Iran’s continued launches of ballistic missiles that are inherently capable of carrying nuclear weapons. Israel has also given evidence to the secretariat of Iran’s transfer of weapon systems to its proxies all around the Middle East, and in defiance of what we have insisted that they do.”

Pompeo also urged the Security Council to not lift its arms embargo on Iran, which the 2015 Iran nuclear deal schedules otherwise to take effect in 2020.

.@SecPompeo: #Iran is harboring al-Qaida, supporting Taliban militants in Afghanistan, arming terrorists in Lebanon, facilitating illicit trade in Somali charcoal benefiting al-Shabaab & training & equipping Shia militias in Iraq. The Council must address these malign activities. pic.twitter.com/UUHsTRU4Ta — Department of State (@StateDept) December 12, 2018

Furthermore, Pompeo called out the Islamic Republic for its proxies throughout the Middle East and throughout the world.

“This is a country in noncompliance with multiple UN Security Council resolutions, including those related to al-Qaida, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Yemen, and Somalia,” he said. “Iran is harboring al-Qaida, supporting Taliban militants in Afghanistan, arming terrorists in Lebanon, facilitating illicit trade in Somali charcoal benefiting al-Shabaab, and training and equipping Shia militias in Iraq, even as we sit here today.”

“It is also stoking conflict in Syria and Yemen,” he added. “The Council must address these malign activities. It cannot reward Iran by lifting the arms embargo.”

According to a secret U.N. report seen by Reuters on Tuesday, “Two launch units for anti-tank guided missiles recovered by a Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen appear to have been manufactured in Iran during 2016 and 2017.”

Pompeo’s remarks come as Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps Brig. Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh said that the regime can expand the reach of its missiles.

“We have the capability to build missiles with higher ranges,” he said, according to the Fars news agency. “The number 2,000 kilometers is not a divine decree … what has been decided until today is based on our needs.”