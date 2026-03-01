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Three US troops killed in Iran operation

CENTCOM reported another 5 seriously wounded as regional toll mounts in widening conflict.

Mar. 1, 2026
JNS Staff

Three US troops killed in Iran operation

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US CENTCOM, Cooper
Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), delivers a statement to the media alongside U.S. Vice President JD Vance near Kiryat Gat, in southern Israel, on Oct. 21, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.

Three U.S. service members were killed in action and five are seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on Sunday.

Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions and are in the process of being returned to duty, CENTCOM, which comprises U.S. forces in the Middle East and Central and South Asia, wrote in a statement.

“Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing,” read the CENTCOM statement, the first about casualties since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint mission against the Iranian regime on Saturday. The U.S. calls the operation “Epic Fury,” Israel titled it “Roaring Lion.”

“The situation is fluid, so out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified,” CENTCOM added.

Iran has launched hundreds of rockets at Israel and dozens into other countries in the region, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Jordan. Iranian forces are said to have targeted U.S. bases in the region.

In Israel, nine people were killed and dozens were wounded when an Iranian missile hit a bomb shelter in Beit Shemesh near Jerusalem.

Another person was killed on Saturday in Tel Aviv from a rocket strike.

One person died in the United Arab Emirates from the debris of an interception of an Iranian projectile, and several people were injured in Bahrain from an Iranian missile, local authorities said.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
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