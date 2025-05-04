Houthi missile hits Ben-Gurion Airport, wounding six, disrupting flights

( May 4, 2025 / JNS)

A ballistic missile launched from Yemen impacted near Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport on Sunday morning, lightly wounding six people and disrupting takeoffs and arrivals.

The launch triggered air-raid sirens across central Israel, including in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and the Shfela region. Several attempts were made to intercept the missile, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The moment of impact near Ben Gurion Airport pic.twitter.com/thKRiWUSjw — Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) May 4, 2025

The U.S.-made THAAD system attempted to intercept the missile but failed, and Israel’s Arrow system also attempted an interception, which was unsuccessful, according to Channel 14‘s military correspondent Hillel Bitton Rosen. Authorities are investigating whether the blast near Terminal 3 was caused by a direct hit, falling shrapnel, or interceptor debris. Police bomb squads and security forces remain on scene.

Magen David Adom updated its casualty figures on Sunday afternoon, reporting that six people were treated and transported to hospitals. Among them: a man in his 50s in light to moderate condition with limb injuries; two women, ages 54 and 38, in light condition due to blast-related trauma; a 64-year-old man lightly injured by flying debris; and two women, aged 22 and 34, who were hurt while running for shelter. All six were evacuated to Shamir-Assaf Harofeh and Sheba-Tel Hashomer hospitals.

The incident sparked panic at Ben-Gurion Airport, with the reported impact occurring near Terminal 3. Police and rescue units quickly cordoned off the area and dispatched fire teams to check for additional hazards.

The chairman of the airport workers’ union said one person suffered a confirmed minor injury in the vicinity of Terminal 3, and that authorities are investigating whether further safety procedures will impact upcoming flights.

Near Ben Gurion Airport pic.twitter.com/SaS5OdN5IY — Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) May 4, 2025

Israeli Police were actively searching for additional fragments and possible hazardous materials linked to the projectile. “We urge the public to remain close to protected areas and not to approach or touch any suspicious debris. Officers from the Central District are sweeping the Shfela region for any further signs of impact,” police said.

In the wake of the strike, Ben-Gurion Airport halted all takeoffs and landings for approximately 30 minutes, forcing at least three inbound aircraft to remain airborne. While airport officials have since announced the resumption of activity, significant delays are expected throughout the day.

The impact created a hole dozens of meters in diameter and depth, according to police. pic.twitter.com/C0zQGECoWy — Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) May 4, 2025

Despite air traffic gradually resuming, police confirmed that entrances to the airport remain blocked as emergency teams continue handling the scene.

In his first public statement on the attack, Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed a forceful response: “Whoever harms us, we’ll harm them sevenfold.”

National Unity party chairman Benny Gantz responded sharply, blaming Tehran rather than Yemen for the attack:

“This is not Yemen—this is Iran. It is Iran that is firing ballistic missiles at the State of Israel, and it must bear responsibility,” Gantz wrote on X.

In Yemen, senior Houthi official Mohammed al-Bukhaiti told Qatar’s Al-Araby TV that the group had proven its ability to hit “sensitive and strategic” sites in Israel. He declared that the Iran-backed rebel force has “no red lines” in its war against the Jewish state.

Nasser al-Din Omar, head of Houthi media operations, reportedly warned international airlines to avoid Israeli airspace, saying it posed a danger to aircraft safety.

Sunday’s incident marks the latest escalation by Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen, who in recent months have repeatedly launched long-range ballistic missiles and drones at Israeli territory, targeting strategic sites including ports, military bases, and now, the country’s main international airport.