‘Most targets struck in Iran were developed after June war’

The majority of the targets struck so far in Iran during “Operation Roaring Lion” were developed after the June 2025 war with the Islamic Republic, which was dubbed “Operation Rising Lion,” military sources revealed on Tuesday.

Since the launch of the current operation on Saturday, the IDF has struck more than 600 targets in Iran.

Overnight on Tuesday, the Israeli Air Force said it acted on precise intelligence to strike and dismantle facilities within the leadership compound of the Iranian terrorist regime in the heart of Tehran.

Regarding the northern arena, the military struck more than 160 Hezbollah terror targets throughout southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours, including Hezbollah terrorists, elite Hezbollah Radwan Force operatives, and military command centers. Hezbollah had intended to use these targets to carry out different terror attacks against Israeli troops and civilians, the military said.

So far, approximately 110,000 reservists have been mobilized, and on Tuesday, reinforcements were sent to the IDF’s positions in southern Lebanon near the border, as part of an enhanced forward defense posture to prevent Hezbollah infiltration cells from attacking.

IDF International Spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani stated on Tuesday during a call with journalists, “We are continuing to operate across Iran in unison with the US, all while protecting our northern border against the Hezbollah organization.”

He emphasized that the main front and main enemy remains the terrorist regime in Iran, and that Hezbollah’s main lifeline is the Iranian regime, receiving hundreds of millions of dollars from it this year alone.

“Our mission is to remove the threat and systematically degrade the military capabilities of the Iranian regime in order to ensure a safer Israel,” said Shoshani.

He confirmed that forces have continued to operate in Iranian skies nonstop, completing a wave of strikes against command centers belonging to the Ministry of Intelligence in the Iranian capital.

Shoshani also confirmed the elimination of two senior Iranian Intelligence leaders: Sayyad Yayah Hamidi, deputy minister of intelligence for Israel affairs, and Jalal Pour Hussein, head of the espionage division at Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence.

He detailed that the ongoing missile and launcher hunt in real-time has taken many dozens of Iranian launchers out of service and destroyed hundreds of ballistic missiles, causing the Iranian fire base to slow down.

According to Shoshani, the military successfully intercepted dozens of missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles daily since Saturday. He noted that the strikes were a culmination of months and years of preparation, leading to the current aerial freedom over Iran.

Addressing the situation in Lebanon, Shoshani cautioned that Hezbollah made a strategic mistake by choosing Iranian money over the interests of the Lebanese people.

He noted that Hezbollah fired rockets from south of the Litani River in southern Lebanon, an area where their presence was explicitly prohibited under the ceasefire agreement.

As a result, the military reinforced troops on the northern fronts, strengthened air defenses, and positioned forces at key locations near civilian communities across the border.

“We are not evacuating civilians from the north, and we will be there to push away Hezbollah,” Shoshani declared.

The reinforcements entering positions in southern Lebanon, he said, are not part of a ground operation.

He described the defensive strategy as consisting of triple defense lines: Offensive elimination of launchers, aerial defense systems, and civil defenses such as safe rooms and bomb shelters.

“The combined capabilities of the United States of America and Israel are unmatched as we conduct precise, targeted operations against a regime that is openly calling for our destruction,” he stated.

Also on Tuesday, Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the joint Israeli-American attack on Iran “is unprecedented in its scope, its precision and its power, and comes to smash the capabilities of the regime, to protect the Israeli home front and the US military forces in the region, to prevent the return of Iran to the track of nuclear weapons production and mass missile production and to generate the conditions for the Iranian people to act and remove the murderous oppressive regime of the Ayatollahs.”

On Saturday, the military launched “Operation Roaring Lion,” guided by precise intelligence from the IDF Intelligence Directorate and the Israeli Air Force Intelligence Branch, and in close cooperation with U.S. Central Command.

During the first 24 hours of the operation, Israeli Air Force fighter jets acted to achieve aerial superiority over Iranian airspace, neutralizing numerous ground threats to establish operational freedom of action.

In the opening wave, dubbed Genesis, approximately 200 fighter jets struck around 500 different targets using approximately 550 precision-guided munitions. These targets included radar and detection arrays, air defense batteries, command centers, and surface-to-surface missile systems.

“The dismantling of these targets removed immediate threats to our aircraft and enabled them to pave the way toward Tehran, establishing aerial superiority over the Iranian capital,” the IDF stated.

“This aerial superiority now allows the IDF to continuously strike the Iranian regime’s terror infrastructure—including its command-and-control centers and other high-value assets — not merely through isolated sorties, but through sustained operations, fundamentally shifting the operational reality in ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ and enabling the IDF and the Israeli Air Force to operate freely in Iranian airspace,” the military added.