UNSC Resolution 2803 and the ‘Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict’

United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803 (2025), adopted on Nov. 17, 2025, represents a serious attempt to restructure governance, security and reconstruction mechanisms in the Gaza Strip.

Presented alongside, and built upon, President Donald J. Trump’s “Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict” of Sept. 29, 2025, the resolution endorses a multilayered framework involving an unprecedented Board of Peace (BoP), an International Stabilization Force (ISF) and a transitional technocratic Palestinian administrative structure.

1. The resolution’s legal character and Chapter VII elements

Although Resolution 2803 does not invoke Chapter VII of the U.N. Charter, its wording adopts components associated with Chapter VII determinations. The operative clause stating that the situation in Gaza “threatens regional peace and security” reflects the terminology of Article 39, signaling that the Security Council perceives a threat to international peace.

However, by refraining from expressly stating that the resolution was adopted under Chapter VII, the council avoids establishing binding enforcement measures. Key operative verbs—such as endorses and calls on—further demonstrate that the resolution’s obligations are largely recommendatory rather than mandatory.

Legally, this carefully calibrated language creates a gray zone:

It strengthens the political authority of the plan.

It provides Security Council endorsement of it.

Yet it withholds the coercive weight of Chapter VII.

This ambiguity allows states to claim U.N. legitimacy for participation, while simultaneously preventing the council and the U.N. from assuming direct responsibility for implementation or oversight.

2. Endorsement of the Comprehensive Plan: Scope and limitations

The council “endorses” the Comprehensive Plan rather than “adopting” it. This distinction is essential. Endorsement acknowledges the plan’s existence and supports its aims, but:

It does not transform the plan into a U.N. instrument.

It does not give the U.N. operational control over implementation.

The Comprehensive Plan is thus validated politically but not incorporated legally into the UN’s institutional architecture. The United States, in some form of loose coordination with Qatar, Egypt and Turkey remains the principal diplomatic driver.

This distinction directly affects:

the legal authority of the Board of Peace

the status and obligations of U.N. agencies operating in Gaza

the status of future political negotiations

The Board of Peace: A novel international governance mechanism

The resolution welcomes the establishment of the Board of Peace, assigning it “international legal personality”—a term commonly associated with international organizations but undefined within the resolution itself.

Questions arise:

Is the BoP envisioned as an independent international organization?

What treaties or instruments grant it legal personality?

What “relevant international legal principles” govern its operations?

The BoP is empowered to oversee:

a transitional civil administration in Gaza

reconstruction and economic initiatives

coordination of humanitarian aid

establishment of operational entities (including bodies with their own international legal personality)

Importantly, the BoP is not a U.N. body, nor does it operate under U.N. authority or financing. Its legitimacy stems solely from the political endorsement of the Security Council and the states participating in its creation.

3.1 Preconditions for Palestinian self-determination

The resolution has been widely misinterpreted—sometimes deliberately—as conferring implicit recognition of Palestinian statehood. In fact, it establishes rigorous, multi-layered preconditions, all subject to BoP assessment:

Completion of a Palestinian Authority reform program Demonstration of secure and effective governance control over Gaza Faithful implementation of reform measures Advancement of Gaza redevelopment under international oversight

Only after these criteria are met may the BoP determine whether conditions exist for “a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood.”

The phrase “pathway” itself underscores that no predetermined or automatic outcome exists. The decision is discretionary and dependent on objective performance benchmarks.

4. Humanitarian assistance and ‘armed groups’

The resolution underscores the requirement that humanitarian assistance be provided in cooperation with the BoP and relevant agencies, ensuring that aid is not diverted by “armed groups.” The U.N.’s longstanding institutional lexicon avoids labeling Hamas and the Islamic Jihad terror groups as “terrorist organizations,” instead using the curious and objectionable neutral term “armed groups.” This linguistic constraint remains unchanged, despite the resolution’s recognition that such groups have historically diverted aid and weaponized resources.

Though politically delicate, the terminology reveals structural limitations within the U.N. system and highlights the necessity for external oversight (BoP, ISF) to ensure the integrity of humanitarian operations.

5. Participating states and operational entities

The resolution authorizes member states to enter into arrangements and establish operational entities needed to implement the Comprehensive Plan. This authorization:

bolsters the domestic political legitimacy for states wishing to participate

signals a degree of UNSC backing that approaches—but does not fully reach—Chapter VII authority

provides a quasi-legal framework for international involvement in what is effectively a non-U.N. mission

Notably, all operational entities are placed under BoP oversight, not U.N. oversight. Their funding relies entirely on donor contributions—not the U.N. budget—further distinguishing this structure from classic U.N. peace operations.

6. The International Stabilization Force

Perhaps the most consequential component of the resolution is the authorization to establish a temporary International Stabilization Force in Gaza. The ISF is to operate:

under unified command

acceptable to the BoP

in cooperation with Egypt and Israel

but not under U.N. command

The ISF mandate includes:

supporting demilitarization and destruction of terror infrastructure

securing border areas with Israel and Egypt

protecting civilians and humanitarian operations

training vetted Palestinian police forces

facilitating humanitarian corridors

assisting the BoP in monitoring the ceasefire

6.1 Standards for IDF withdrawal

The resolution provides that the Israel Defense Forces will withdraw as ISF control is established, according to:

standards

milestones

time frames

linked explicitly to demilitarization and agreed upon by Israel, the ISF, the guarantors and the United States.

Critically, the resolution maintains that Israel may retain a security perimeter presence until Gaza is deemed “properly secure from any resurgent terror threat.” In practical terms, only Israel possesses the intelligence capabilities to assess the persistence or resurgence of such threats. For the ISF to succeed, its leadership and the BoP must recognize that Israel’s security assessments will be indispensable.

7. Duration and reporting requirements

The authorization for the BoP and ISF extends until Dec. 31, 2027, subject to further Security Council action. The BoP is required to submit a progress report every six months.

This sunset clause provides:

a built-in mechanism for political review

opportunities for strategic adjustment

an implicit warning that the council expects measurable progress within a limited time frame

8. Political and legal implications

8.1 For Israel

The resolution recognizes Israel’s indispensable role in determining whether Gaza remains a terror threat. It also ensures that Israel is a mandatory partner in setting milestones for IDF withdrawal. However, the resolution’s ambiguity regarding the sources of international legal authority for the BoP and ISF raises risks of diplomatic friction or misaligned expectations.

8.2 For the Palestinians

The resolution establishes a conditional, performance-based path toward political advancement. Unlike previous diplomatic frameworks, Palestinian statehood is explicitly linked to:

governance reform

demilitarization

security stabilization

economic redevelopment

These conditions, subject to monitoring by the BoP, may be perceived as externally imposed prerequisites.

8.3 For the international system

The creation of the BoP and ISF represents a hybrid governance model that diverges sharply from standard U.N. peace operations. The structure reflects:

a growing trend toward multinational but non-U.N.-led interventions

reliance on donor financing rather than U.N. budget support

a shift toward political mandates managed outside traditional U.N. command structures

This model raises questions about accountability, legal oversight and the long-term viability of extra-U.N. international governance bodies.

However, it acknowledges the fact that the U.N. in and of itself, due to its inherent deficiencies and politicization, cannot be relied upon to provide the framework for ascertaining a peaceful arrangement in Gaza.

Conclusion

U.N. Security Council Resolution 2803 provides essential safeguards for Israel by linking IDF withdrawal to verifiable demilitarization and by recognizing the need for ongoing Israeli security assessments.

For the Palestinians, it presents an opportunity for renewed governance and reconstruction, albeit within a demanding framework, and without Hamas.

Ultimately, the success of Resolution 2803 will depend upon the political will of its guarantors, the coherence of its newly created institutions, and the ability of all parties to navigate the legal ambiguities embedded within its structure.

Originally published by the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.