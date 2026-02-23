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News   Antisemitism

Australian teen assaulted in suspected antisemitic attack

Police probe alleged assault on 18-year-old man at Victorian Scouts camp who was wearing a yarmulke and carrying an Israeli flag.

Feb. 23, 2026
JNS Staff

Australian teen assaulted in suspected antisemitic attack

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A man attends a memorial at the site of the Bondi Beach mass shooting in Sydney, Australia, Dec. 21, 2025. Photo by Audrey Richardson/Getty Images.
A man attends a memorial at the site of the Bondi Beach mass shooting in Sydney, Australia, Dec. 21, 2025. Photo by Audrey Richardson/Getty Images.

Victorian police are investigating a suspected antisemitic assault on an 18-year-old man who was allegedly punched in the face at a Scouts camp while wearing a yarmulke and carrying an Israeli flag, Australia’s 9News reported on Monday.

Police said Joshua Levy was first verbally abused by an unknown man while walking at Lardner Park in West Gippsland about 2 p.m. on Saturday, then later assaulted by the same person in a crowd of about 300 people at around 9 p.m. Levy suffered bruising around his nose and swelling to his cheek and reported the incident to police the following day with his father, 9News said.

Levy told the national news service on the Nine Network in Australia that he initially thought the tap on his shoulder was from a friend before he “instantly felt hazy” after being struck three times. “Hurting people based on their opinions is not OK,” he said. Police said they believe the assault was a targeted attack and warned that antisemitic, racist or hate-based behavior “will not be tolerated.”

The Anti-Defamation Commission said in a statement the teen was “visibly Jewish” when attacked and warned that such incidents reflect a worsening climate for Jewish Australians. Commission chair Dvir Abramovich said the assault could have resulted in serious injury and urged police to pursue the case with the full weight of the law.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, according to Victoria Police. Authorities appealed for anyone with information or footage to contact Crime Stoppers.

The incident comes as tensions remain high in the country in the wake of December’s antisemitic terrorist shooting at Bondi Beach that killed 15 people and wounded dozens more. It also comes shortly after a diplomatic visit by Israeli President Isaac Herzog brought waves of anti-Israel protests to major cities.

A 32-year-old man from Sunnybank has been charged after allegedly ramming a Toyota Hilux into the front gates of Brisbane Synagogue on Friday night, knocking them down and then fleeing before being arrested a short time later.

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli called the incident “very distressful” for the state’s Jewish community and said it underscored the need for stronger worship-protection laws now before parliament.

The suspect, who was expected to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Saturday, faces counts including willful damage and serious vilification or hate crime, while Jewish community leader Libby Burke said the vehicle attack on the “sacred space” was profoundly devastating and echoed antisemitic incidents seen worldwide.

Australia
JNS Staff
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