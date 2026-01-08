More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Antisemitism

Belgian consulate won’t renew passports of Jewish family in Judea

It is “an illegal form of discrimination by Belgium against its own citizens,” Ralph Pais, vice president of Belgium’s Jewish Information and Documentation Center, told JNS.

Canaan Lidor
Negohot
A bird’s-eye view of the village of Negohot in Judea. Credit: Courtesy of the Har Hevron Regional Council.
(Jan. 8, 2026 / JNS)

A Belgian Jewish group accused Brussels on Thursday of applying antisemitic policies after its Jerusalem consulate refused to renew the passport of a Jewish woman living in Judea.

The refusal earlier this week is “an illegal form of discrimination by Belgium against its own citizens,” Ralph Pais, vice president of Belgium’s Jewish Information and Documentation Center (JID), told JNS. While the consulate services Arabs from Judea and Samaria, Jews are denied that service, he stated.

In an email viewed by JNS, a consular employee wrote to the woman to inform her that she and any of her relatives residing at her address are not eligible for consular services.

The email did not mention whether the consular section in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv would be able to provide the woman and her relatives with services. It suggested that international law prevented any Belgian consular section from handling her request. The Ramat Gan consular section did not reply to JNS on the matter by press time.

“After reviewing our population records, we have determined that you have settled in a settlement that is not recognized under international law, to which Belgium is bound,” the email said. It used the politically loaded term “colony” to denote the locale where the woman resides.

The decision appears to be part of a series of measures against Israel introduced in September by the foreign ministry under Maxime Prévot.

By extending the ban to the members of the woman’s family residing at her address without individual assessment, the consulate imposed “a collective and indiscriminate measure against Belgian citizens,” Pais also said.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, who assumed office in February, had appeared to diverge from the anti-Israel policies of his predecessor, Alexander de Croo. De Wever said he was skeptical of recognizing Palestinian statehood and that his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, would not be arrested if he visited, despite a warrant for his arrest issued by the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

However, under De Wever, Belgium last month joined South Africa’s disputed genocide lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice, also in The Hague, and vowed in September to recognize Palestinian statehood, albeit only if the Hamas terror organization in the Gaza Strip was dismantled.

De Wever’s Foreign Minister, Maxime Prévot, said in September that this was to “mark the condemnation of Israel’s expansionist ambitions, with its colonization programs and military occupations.”

De Wever’s New Flemish Alliance Party is in a fragile coalition agreement with Prévot’s center-left Les Engagés (“The Committed Ones”) Party.

The new consular policy is significant because “Belgium is not sanctioning Israel here, but its own citizens,” Pais said. “That this policy disproportionately affects Belgian Jews living in Israel makes this discrimination unacceptable.”

He added that consular assistance must be offered “equally and without discrimination, regardless of origin, religion, or place of residence.”

Anti-Israel Bias Terrorism
Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor is an experienced journalist and international correspondent for JNS, covering Europe, Australia and global Jewish affairs.
EXPLORE JNS
Undercover Israel Border Police officers. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Beersheva terror plot foiled, security forces say
Four Israelis from the Negev charged on suspicion of planning to attack the city’s central bus station, area police.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the media aboard Air Force One shortly after departure from Mildenhall Air Force Base in the United Kingdom, en route to Washington, on July 8, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: 1,000 missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at Iran
The president said that the U.S. military has the capacity to wage a full-year war against the Islamic Republic after it threatened to kill him.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Labour MP and challenger for leader of the Labour party, Andy Burnham, reacts as he leaves from Millbank studios in Westminster, central London, on July 2, 2026. Photo by Toby Shepheard/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
British Jewish group ‘concerned’ over Andy Burnham antisemitism remarks
The prime minister-in-waiting said the Labour Party must “do more to put pressure on the Israeli government.”
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers in Southern Lebanon, dismantling Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure, June 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IAF kills Hezbollah terrorist near tunnel entrance in southeastern Lebanon
The Israeli military also eliminated a suspect traveling in a vehicle in a separate incident.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers and tanks from the IDF’s 252nd Division operate in the northern Gaza Strip as the unit completes its months-long mission and hands off to the 99th Division. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF slays two Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza
The operatives were a commander in the Islamist group’s weapons production headquarters and a company commander in the Nuseirat Battalion.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
AOC Bernie Sanders
U.S. News
Sanders compares Israel with Sudan and Russia
The Vermont senator noted that Israel was attacked on Oct. 7, but still said the Jewish state was committing war crimes like Russia and Sudan.
July 10, 2026
Think Twice
Buck Sexton: The same trick that fooled millions is happening again
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Buck Sexton, Ep. 229
July 9, 2026 12:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
The trillion-dollar campaign to conquer the West
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Rahm Emanuel and the persistent delusion of failed policies
Jonathan S. Tobin